This GM Muscle Car Bazaar With Over 1,500 Firebirds, Trans Ams And Camaros Is For Sale

If you aren't local to Edmonton but you want to experience the wonder of David T's, you can check out the place on Google Street View, or watch some of the many YouTube videos made by content creators and even David T himself. If you're looking for a rare or obscure Camaro, Firebird, or Trans Am, or even a few parts to complete a build you're already working on, David T's is one of the best places to look.

Have a project car that needs a steady stream of parts? You can join the Camaro and Firebird VIP Membership which comes with discounts on labor, new parts, and used parts as well as some swag and an ID card so you can be a card-carrying GM muscle car fanatic. And if you're really serious about your passion for these cars, you can even be the next David T and buy the business as well as the 8.5-acre property. If you need some payment leeway, David also offers a lay-a-way payment program for some of the classics on his property.

As the world continues to descend into chaos, living on an 8.5-acre Camaro, Firebird, and Trans Am playground and running the business sounds increasingly appealing if you ask me.