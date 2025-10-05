This GM Muscle Car Bazaar With Over 1,500 Firebirds, Trans Ams And Camaros Is For Sale
It's not every day that you stumble across an 8.5 acre property that's jam packed with thousands of classic muscle cars, but if that sounds like an enticing idea, you'll be glad to know that there's currently one for sale. The prophetic automotive phenomenon of a 'barn find' pales in comparison to the bounty that's hiding in plain sight on David T's Camaro & Firebird in Edmonton, Alberta.
David T's has been in business for over 40 years, with the mission of providing high quality products and services for classic Chevrolet Camaros and Pontiac Firebirds from 1967 to 2002. It claims to have several Camaros and Firebirds in operational condition, and many more that are for parting out, but some of the more intriguing pieces of GM muscle car lore include a custom four-door limousine version of a 1980 Trans Am T-Top, and a lifted four-wheel-drive 2002 Pontiac Trans Am WS6 project car. Neither of which you're likely to find anywhere else.
It's called the world's largest collection of Trans Ams, Firebirds, and Camaros
If you aren't local to Edmonton but you want to experience the wonder of David T's, you can check out the place on Google Street View, or watch some of the many YouTube videos made by content creators and even David T himself. If you're looking for a rare or obscure Camaro, Firebird, or Trans Am, or even a few parts to complete a build you're already working on, David T's is one of the best places to look.
Have a project car that needs a steady stream of parts? You can join the Camaro and Firebird VIP Membership which comes with discounts on labor, new parts, and used parts as well as some swag and an ID card so you can be a card-carrying GM muscle car fanatic. And if you're really serious about your passion for these cars, you can even be the next David T and buy the business as well as the 8.5-acre property. If you need some payment leeway, David also offers a lay-a-way payment program for some of the classics on his property.
As the world continues to descend into chaos, living on an 8.5-acre Camaro, Firebird, and Trans Am playground and running the business sounds increasingly appealing if you ask me.