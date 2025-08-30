The Coal Scuttle: The Car That Started Aston Martin

Do you own the very first Aston Martin? Well, it was worth asking. You see, Aston Martin would very much like to get its first car back, please and thank you, and put it in the Aston Martin Heritage Trust's collection.

It's called Coal Scuttle due to its resemblance to one. Now, if you weren't born during the Victorian era, a coal scuttle is a metal basket meant to hold coal or logs for a fireplace. Considering that the car has been missing since 1924, it might very well have been converted into one in the last hundred years. 1924 is also the year when it sold at auction for £50, or about $220, according to historic exchange rates. That's a bit less than $4,200 today. Don't worry — even though Aston Martin is going through tariff woes, the company can probably afford a significant finder's fee.

The car was the brainchild of Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, the founders of Aston Martin. In 1913, the two were selling Singer sports cars. After racing Singers, the pair thought up some design improvements and made their own sports car. As for a moniker, combining Lionel Martin's last name and the Aston Clinton Hillclimb, where his Singer had placed well, yielded "Aston Martin."

Coal Scuttle was completed in 1914, featuring a custom chassis (assigned the designation "A1") with a 1.4-liter four-cylinder that was apparently powerful enough for 70 mph. It was supposed to take on Bugatti, but 1914 was a busy year thanks to World War I. Martin and Bamford did manage to register the car in 1915, and once the world war was over, the car's war on the racetrack began.