Why Some '90s Toyotas Had Gold Badges

Fashions come and go, and in the automotive world, old fashions can seriously date a car. One trend that immediately screams "the '90s" is gold emblems on Toyota and Lexus models, although such a sight is getting rarer and rarer.

While official info on exactly when and why Toyota started offering gold badges is scarce, they were probably meant as a way to introduce a little extravagance into your, and your Toyota's, life. What better way to show off than by equipping your Camry with gold-plated badging? While it appears the trend got going around the mid-1990s, and quickly dropped in popularity, Toyota actually still sells gold emblems as an official accessory for some models. Initially, though, the "Gold Package" was offered through the manufacturer, and did exactly what it says on the tin — replaces all exterior badging with gold emblems. Whether you were buying a flagship V8-powered Land Cruiser or a cheap, cheerful Camry, the option was there for you.

It wouldn't appear that it was wildly popular, or we'd see them more often on surviving models, but the option certainly had — and still has — its fans. While some owners now repaint the gold emblems, seeing them as unnecessary and tacky, others painstakingly hunt down old gold badges through junkyards and online auction sites. It's a similar fad to black badging. Even Chevrolet's famous bowtie emblem is now available as a pricey all-back option, and while Toyota no longer offers golden badging, it has introduced Nightshade trims, which sport plenty of black exterior tweaks.