Why Some '90s Toyotas Had Gold Badges
Fashions come and go, and in the automotive world, old fashions can seriously date a car. One trend that immediately screams "the '90s" is gold emblems on Toyota and Lexus models, although such a sight is getting rarer and rarer.
While official info on exactly when and why Toyota started offering gold badges is scarce, they were probably meant as a way to introduce a little extravagance into your, and your Toyota's, life. What better way to show off than by equipping your Camry with gold-plated badging? While it appears the trend got going around the mid-1990s, and quickly dropped in popularity, Toyota actually still sells gold emblems as an official accessory for some models. Initially, though, the "Gold Package" was offered through the manufacturer, and did exactly what it says on the tin — replaces all exterior badging with gold emblems. Whether you were buying a flagship V8-powered Land Cruiser or a cheap, cheerful Camry, the option was there for you.
It wouldn't appear that it was wildly popular, or we'd see them more often on surviving models, but the option certainly had — and still has — its fans. While some owners now repaint the gold emblems, seeing them as unnecessary and tacky, others painstakingly hunt down old gold badges through junkyards and online auction sites. It's a similar fad to black badging. Even Chevrolet's famous bowtie emblem is now available as a pricey all-back option, and while Toyota no longer offers golden badging, it has introduced Nightshade trims, which sport plenty of black exterior tweaks.
Cheap and tacky or a luxurious upgrade?
It's easy to see why golden badges might be seen as a little tacky by some. Much in the same way many watch collectors now covet stainless steel sports and diving models instead of jewel-encrusted golden pieces, the automotive world has taken a liking to a more toned-down approach, with most favoring the blacked-out, minimalist approach. Equally, while golden badges might look quite cool on a mint Land Cruiser or high-spec Lexus of the era, they could look a little out of place on a beaten Camry or Ciera.
However, for those who admire the retro look, golden badges on a '90s Toyota are the ultimate finishing details. Furthermore, according to enthusiasts of the brand, the optional upgrade was far from a tacky plastic badge. Rather, Toyota would start with a standard plastic badge, cover it with a cheap metal or pewter coating, and then plate that in real gold. So these badges were actually finished in genuine gold plating. Impressive!
The issue is that gold plating is frustratingly thin, and so after a few years of daily driving through rain, wind, and snow, the plating would start to wear on the high points, and then the badges would look a little less impressive. Still, these emblems now serve as a cool little upgrade and a great way to ensure your '90s Toyota stands out from the crowd. If you can find a set, that is.