What Can Cause Sudden Oil Consumption?

It may be hard to believe, but all internal combustion engines (ICE) consume a bit of oil during the combustion process. Whether you have a gas or diesel vehicle, the engine will burn oil, and it doesn't matter if it's a new car or old jalopy. The real trouble begins when the car consumes more oil than what the manufacturer deems acceptable. There are no government standards regarding oil consumption in ICE engines, so only the manufacturer can tell you if your car's engine is toast or within the prescribed limits.

So, how much is too much? If you find yourself refilling the engine with a quart of oil every 1,000 miles or so, it's probably time to visit your mechanic, especially if you notice dramatically low oil levels when checking the dipstick. Oil manufacturers claim passenger cars can burn 0.1 to 0.3 liters of oil for every 100 liters of fuel. But if your dipstick is suddenly showing low readings, your engine may have oil leaks from worn seals or gaskets, which can degrade and turn brittle over time. It could also mean your engine is losing oil while driving, and you'll need to refill it with oil more frequently to combat imminent damage.

If there are no visible leaks, the problem could be deeper, such as leaky head gaskets, damaged cylinder walls, worn-out valve seals, or degraded piston rings. Whatever the case, repairing those issues is sure to burn a hole in your pocket, so you'd better be wary if your engine has no leaks but keeps losing oil. On a brighter note, a clogged or malfunctioning PCV valve can also cause excess oil consumption, and it's worth checking before deciding on an expensive overhaul.