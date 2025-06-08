Yes, Your Car Is Burning Oil, But Just How Much Is Normal?

You pull the dipstick, wipe, re-dip, and there it is — your oil level has dropped lower than a discount muffler after a speed bump. You immediately leap to worst case scenarios like fried piston rings and roadside breakdowns. Either way, it's looking like taking public transit is in your near future. The truth is, all internal combustion engines burn some oil. It's just part of the beautiful chaos that turns gasoline into our favorite metric, horsepower. The question isn't whether your engine uses oil, it's how much is too much. That's where things get tricky.

Normal oil consumption isn't one-size-fits-all. It depends on the make, model, how many miles are on the clock, and how generous the manufacturer was feeling when they wrote the warranty manual and those pesky mileage intervals. Some modern engines, especially those chasing tighter emissions or better fuel economy, tend to be thirstier than older, simpler ones. General Motors has said a quart every 2,000 miles is fine. Chrysler's guidance is even murkier. Depending on engine and mileage, what's normal at 30,000 miles might be cause for concern at 75,000.

Then there's the old rule-of-thumb — one quart per 1,000 miles. Not outrageous until you remember modern oil change intervals can stretch to 7,500 miles or more. That means you could be topping off six or seven quarts between services. If that feels a bit off to you, that's because it kind of is.