Camshaft Specs Explained: Duration, Lift, And Lobe Separation

When the function of a camshaft(s) is explained to non-mechanically-inclined types, it's sometimes referred to as the "brain" of an engine. Most engines will live their entire lives with the stock cam(s) installed by the manufacturer. However, it's not totally unheard of for a cam to wear out on an extremely high mileage vehicle. Alternatively, some enthusiasts may opt to voluntarily replace a cam with one that has different specifications, which is a surefire way to change the performance characteristics of an engine.

For example, upgrading the camshaft can produce more power higher up in the RPM range for racing or more low-end torque for street driving. Heck, there are even specialty camshafts for recreational vehicles and for towing applications. Let's face it, whether shopping online or browsing an old-fashioned Summit Racing paper catalog, the barrage of camshaft specifications can be look like a foreign language. For example, a description might read "Duration 288/294, Lift .520/.540, Lobe Separation 110."

To get the characteristics that you want from a new cam, it's helpful to know exactly what those confusing camshaft specifications mean. Camshafts are connected to the engine's crankshaft via a chain, belt, or gears and have lobes that actuate the valves. To visualize the lobes, think of the shape of a pear. The round circular part of the pear/lobe does nothing while other cylinders are being activated. It's the pointy end where all of the action happens.