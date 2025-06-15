Can Upgrading Your Rocker Arms Really Boost Horsepower?

When the camshaft's lobes push on the engine's, ahem, pushrods (via a lifter), the pushrods push up against one end of the rocker arm, forcing the other end of the rocker arm down, which opens the intake or exhaust valves to feed air and fuel into the engine or remove the spent combustion gases. Think of the rocker arm like a lever or a seesaw. The ubiquitous small-block Chevy V8, for example, has 16 rocker arms. That's one for intake and one for exhaust for each of its eight cylinders.

Excepting factory high-performance roller motors, most stock rocker arms are economically constructed from a stamped piece of steel and pivot on a metal ball that's really more like a half circle. As you might imagine, the metal-to-metal contact of these components creates a lot of friction, which robs efficiency and horsepower. To eliminate some of that friction, consider upgrading to rocker arms with a roller tip. They're similar to stock rocker arms, but with a small metal wheel at the tip of the rocker that contacts the valve for smoother action and reduced wear.

To reduce friction even more, hot rodders can opt for a more expensive set of full-blown roller rockers. Typically made from billet aluminum, roller rockers not only have a roller tip, but the entire assembly rotates on bearings instead of a pivot ball. Some experts claim that upgrading to roller rockers can free up more than 20 horsepower on an average domestic V8 engine.