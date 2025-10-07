Porsche Will Withdraw From World Endurance Championship After This Season

Porsche has a record 19 wins in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. However, the path to a 20th victory is about to become more complicated. The German manufacturer announced on Tuesday that it will end its factory participation in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship after this season. Speculative fears have lingered over the past few months that Porsche might withdraw over its lack of on-track success and the automaker's financial woes. Without a WEC factory effort, its only path to Le Mans is through an invitation earned through IMSA competition.

Porsche currently sits second in the Hypercar standings with only the season finale in Bahrain left to run. While a respectable year, Porsche's standard is high. The company's leadership also isn't satisfied with how race organizers have pegged back the 963 relative to Ferrari's cars through Balance of Performance. In the Porsche 963's three seasons of competition, a Ferrari 499P has won Le Mans. Thomas Laudenbach, Porsche's vice president of motorsport, said to the Race:

"We are not 100% happy with the season. We had a second place in Le Mans and, in some way, it's not bad if you look at the competition. On the other side, it did hurt because the #6 car was close to a perfect race. Frankly speaking, it should have won the race."

The only major WEC laurel that Porsche has to show for its efforts is Kévin Estre, André Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor winning the 2024 Hypercar Drivers' Championship in the No. 6 Porsche. Dr. Michael Steiner, Porsche deputy chairman, said, "We very much regret that, due to the current circumstances, we will not be continuing our involvement in the WEC after this season."