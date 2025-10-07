Fox Factory Vehicles' Ram 1500 Lowered Has 650 Supercharged Horsepower And, Obviously, Lower Suspension

Modern performance pickups seem to be all about off-road prowess (even though an old Suzuki Samurai can work much better), but some of the coolest trucks have been street-focused ones. Fox Factory Vehicles has partnered with Mopar Direct Connection to take the Ram 1500 in that opposite direction, turning it into a lean, mean street machine. It's a modern throwback to the muscle trucks of the 1980s and 1990s, like the Chevy Silverado 454 SS and the pre-electric Ford F-150 SVT Lightning.

This creation has a plainly descriptive name: Ram 1500 Lowered. Its reduced ride height, 3 inches in front and 5.5 inches in back, is the most obvious visual feature of the truck, yet it uses Ridetech adjustable coilovers rather than one of Fox's own suspension kits. It also has tubular control arms for improved handling and traction bars to reduce wheel hop during acceleration. These modifications, plus 22-inch wheels with wide 305/40 tires, optimize the truck for performance on pavement.

Despite the emphasis on suspension work, this truck's most significant upgrade is a Whipple supercharger that increases the 5.7-liter Hemi V8's output to 650 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque. That's not quite Hellcat territory, but it's close, and a significant boost over the Hemi's standard 395 hp. It also gets an upgraded 3-inch into dual 2.5-inch cat-back exhaust with 4-inch black tips that are certain to let that Hemi rumble and roar. A chin splitter, tailgate spoiler, and custom graphics complete the package. You can get all this for a base price of $89,995, including delivery and processing, though this amount may vary by location.