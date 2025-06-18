Ram's New 10-Year Warranty Will Last Almost As Long As It Takes You To Pay Off Your Truck

We're still a couple weeks away from seeing official Q2 numbers, but through Q1 of 2025, Ram wasn't just in third place among full-size trucks, it was in a distant third place. Like, "barely beating the GMC Sierra by only a handful of units," third. Year-over-year sales were also down nearly 12%, which is never a good sign. The line is only supposed to go up, never down. Now, Ram has a new plan to turn things around with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty on 2026 model year trucks and vans. Nice.

Of course, Ram is basically copying off some of Hyundai's old homework that it found stuffed in a drawer upstairs, but if an automaker wants to offer a better warranty, we sure aren't going to complain. For comparison, Ford offers a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty on the F-150, while Chevrolet offers five years and 100,000 miles. So if you want a full-size truck with the best powertrain warranty, Ram's now the brand to buy. Electric vehicles aren't included in the new warranty, though, so if you have your eye on a Ram Promaster EV, the powertrain warranty is still eight years/100,000 miles.

EVs aside, the other asterisk on the new warranty is that it only applies to the original owner, so if you buy a 2026 Ram used, it doesn't sound like the warranty will transfer with the truck. Plus, it doesn't apply to fleet sales. Still, for a lot of buyers, a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty on the engine, transmission, transfer case, driveshafts, differentials and axles probably sounds like a pretty sweet deal.