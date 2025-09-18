I Want An Old School BMW Feel In A Modern Car Package! What Should I Buy?

Andy lives in Chicago and loves his E46-generation 3-series, but the 20-year-old BMW is becoming inconsistent in terms of reliability. He wants another sedan with that BMW driver connection, but a more modern package. With a budget up to $60,000, what car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

I have a 2004 BMW 30xi manual (E46), a wonderful car that is getting too creaky and loose to trust on cross-country trips. I do most of my driving in the city but there is the occasional trip to the east coast. My wife and I love the size of the car, its responsiveness, road-feel, and comfort. The issue is finding a replacement. We have test driven or rented SUVs (Ford Edge, Porsche Macan, Honda CRV, Acura RDX), but find them ungainly. We prefer the low center of gravity of a sedan and especially one that is fun to drive. I have test driven the Accord, Camry, and Lexus 350. The Lexus feels sturdy and has a stellar reputation but not the road feel or fun of the E46. The Accord and Camry just seem blah.

Budget is up to $60,000 a manual would be awesome, but I understand the lack of three pedal options.

