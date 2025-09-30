Don't Expect Apple CarPlay Ultra In Your Ford Anytime Soon, Jim Farley Isn't A Fan
Apple's CarPlay Ultra rolled out with more of a thud than a bang over the Summer as it struggled to attract automakers outside of Aston Martin to carry the software. Companies are more than happy to use regular CarPlay in their vehicles, but it seems the all-encompassing Ultra may be a bridge too far for most automakers.
Ford CEO Jim Farley, one of the most outspoken executives in the auto industry, says his company is taking a wait-and-see approach on whether or not to authorize CarPlay Ultra in Ford's vehicles, according to The Verge. Right now, the system is only slated to show up in Porsches and vehicles in the Hyundai Group, with no one else on the horizon. Some of this apprehension could be due to the fact that Apple wants to carry out a wholesale takeover of all of a vehicle's functions, and that's not exactly something most automakers want to give up. When you add on a buggy implementation, it can be easy to understand Farley's anxiety, as The Verge explains:
"We don't like the execution in round one of Ultra, but we're very committed to Apple," Farley told Wall Street Journal columnist and Decoder guest host Joanna Stern. "I've talked to Tim many times about this."
Ford isn't saying no to Apple, Farley said, it just wants some clarity about how CarPlay Ultra will interact with some of the core vehicle functions, including advanced features like hands-free driver assist.
"How far do you want the Apple brand to go?" he asked "Do you want the Apple brand to start the car? Do you want the Apple brand to limit the speed? Do you want the Apple brand to limit access?"
No changes to regular CarPlay
With all of that being said, Farley told the interviewer that Ford is still very much committed to consumer choice, and CarPlay and Android Auto aren't going anywhere. Here's what he told The Verge:
"We don't think we should restrict that to make money off the customers," he said. "We don't want it to be a hassle. We don't think we can design an experience that's going to displace your phone. And yet, at the same time, whether it's automated systems or the way a trip gets planned, there are things that Ford is working on to add on top of that digital experience of Google and CarPlay that will make it even better."
Of course, not all automakers feel this way. General Motors doesn't offer CarPlay or Android Auto on its new EVs, saying it offers a better software experience for its customers. For the most part, GM's UI is pretty damn good, but I wouldn't mind having the option. It joins other EV makers like Tesla, Rivian and Lucid in not offering phone mirroring in its cars.
I suppose one day we could see CarPlay Ultra in a Ford, but it's not going to be anytime soon. Hell, I don't think it's going to show up anywhere anytime soon. I got the chance to experience it first-hand when I reviewed the Aston Martin Vanquish Volante earlier this year, and while it felt intuitive, it definitely had its bugs and teething issues. I'm sure those are things that'll get worked out in time, but the key words here are in time.