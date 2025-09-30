Don't Expect Apple CarPlay Ultra In Your Ford Anytime Soon, Jim Farley Isn't A Fan

Apple's CarPlay Ultra rolled out with more of a thud than a bang over the Summer as it struggled to attract automakers outside of Aston Martin to carry the software. Companies are more than happy to use regular CarPlay in their vehicles, but it seems the all-encompassing Ultra may be a bridge too far for most automakers.

Ford CEO Jim Farley, one of the most outspoken executives in the auto industry, says his company is taking a wait-and-see approach on whether or not to authorize CarPlay Ultra in Ford's vehicles, according to The Verge. Right now, the system is only slated to show up in Porsches and vehicles in the Hyundai Group, with no one else on the horizon. Some of this apprehension could be due to the fact that Apple wants to carry out a wholesale takeover of all of a vehicle's functions, and that's not exactly something most automakers want to give up. When you add on a buggy implementation, it can be easy to understand Farley's anxiety, as The Verge explains: