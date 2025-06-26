Does Subaru Still Make A Hybrid In 2025?

It's true that Subaru's lineup was hybrid-free in 2024, but that allowed the company to finish development on the new hybrid powertrain for the also-new 2025 Subaru Forester. And it's a good thing, too, since Americans can't get enough of hybrid cars nowadays. The Forester debuted earlier this year, and it's doing much more than just keeping up with the Joneses.

Subaru supports its active branding with a hybrid setup that's specifically engineered to work without any loss of trail-friendly capability. According to our own Andy Kalmowitz, it's an impressive effort that delivers noticeably better off-road performance than the hybrid versions of the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. There is a bit of an efficiency tradeoff, though, especially compared to the Toyota. The Forester Hybrid puts up an efficiency line of 35/34/35, with the RAV4 checking in at 41/38/39.

Part of the reason for both differences is the way Subaru has implemented its hybrid system. More street-focused SUVs, like that RAV4, power the rear wheels of their all-wheel-drive systems only as needed and only with an electric motor; the gas engine and another electric motor power the front wheels. The Forester, on the other hand, maintains Subaru's always-on all-wheel drive by having the engine and an electric motor powering both axles. In addition, the same holds true for the second Subaru hybrid of 2025.