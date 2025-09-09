Electric Dodge Chargers And Jeep Wagoneer Ss Recalled For Rolling Away In Park
Stellantis may be proud of its EV moves, with legacy brands like Dodge and Jeep getting in on electric power, but it seems the transition isn't without teething issues. The 2024 and 2025 Dodge Charger EV and Jeep Wagoneer S have both been recalled for issues with their electric drive modules, which could lead to the vehicles rolling away when they should be parked — an issue that Stellantis, specifically, is particularly loathe to ever suffer again.
The issue affects only a handful of vehicles, 75 in all between both the Charger and Wagoneer S, but they're spread across nearly a full year of production — August 2024 to March 2025 for the Wagoneer S, and August 2024 to April 2025 for the Charger. If you picked up either of those models during that period, you may well have an improperly installed "park pawl return spring" that could allow your shiny new car to roll away regardless of the gear it's in.
Not a great issue to resurface for Stellantis
Stellantis is, of course, no stranger to roll away issues. Back in 2016, actor Anton Yelchin was killed by his own runaway Jeep Grand Cherokee — a model that had been recalled for a confusing gearshift, which often left drivers thinking the car was parked when it was in fact still in neutral. While this new issue has yet to kill any "Star Trek" actors, at least to my knowledge, it's actually worse than the issue that killed Yelchin. That problem had drivers leaving their cars in neutral, while this one allows the car to roll even if you're absolutely sure it's in park.
Owners of affected vehicles should hear about the recall later this month, but you can check NHTSA's recall site now if you think you may be affected. Luckily, Stellantis got a handle on this one quick — many of those vehicles are likely with their first owners, making it easy for the company to notify about the needed work. Hopefully it's an easy fix for the affected cars, and drivers can get back to their dead-silent EV burnouts soon.