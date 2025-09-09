Electric Dodge Chargers And Jeep Wagoneer Ss Recalled For Rolling Away In Park

Stellantis may be proud of its EV moves, with legacy brands like Dodge and Jeep getting in on electric power, but it seems the transition isn't without teething issues. The 2024 and 2025 Dodge Charger EV and Jeep Wagoneer S have both been recalled for issues with their electric drive modules, which could lead to the vehicles rolling away when they should be parked — an issue that Stellantis, specifically, is particularly loathe to ever suffer again.

The issue affects only a handful of vehicles, 75 in all between both the Charger and Wagoneer S, but they're spread across nearly a full year of production — August 2024 to March 2025 for the Wagoneer S, and August 2024 to April 2025 for the Charger. If you picked up either of those models during that period, you may well have an improperly installed "park pawl return spring" that could allow your shiny new car to roll away regardless of the gear it's in.