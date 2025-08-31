The Most Reliable New Truck Isn't A Ford Or Chevy (According To JD Power)
When it comes to automobiles, trucks just hit different. Unlike most cars, they are more than a means for getting from point A to B. We love trucks for their oversized looks, practicality, and most importantly, their durability (read: reliability). And when it comes to American trucks, Ford and Chevrolet sit right at the top of the hill. It's easy to assume that one of the two brands should top the list for the most reliable truck for sale in 2025. However, according to J.D. Power, the 2025 truck reliability crown belongs to another purebred American carmaker (via U.S. News).
According to J.D. Power's reliability scores for 2025, it's the Dodge Ram 1500 that comes ahead of popular trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the Ford F-150. J.D. Power is an American data analytics and consumer intelligence company. Its insights on vehicles are highly respected, having been around since 1968. J.D. Power has a 100-point rating system, using data from real owners on how their vehicles fare in terms of reliability. The 100-point score is based on what J.D. Power calls PP100 or Problems Per 100 vehicles.
For example, J.D. Power gets hold of 100 owners of 2025 Dodge Ram 1500 trucks and asks them about the problems, if any, they have faced with the car over a 90-day period. Every problem is counted as one point. If 50 problems are voiced, then the score is 50 PP100; if 150 problems are raised, the score is PP100. The data is rated into an easy-to-understand score. Fewer problems mean a high reliability score, and vice versa.
The Dodge Ram 1500 scores 89/100 points
The highest reliability score for a truck manufactured in 2025, according to J.D. Power, is the Dodge Ram 1500's 89/100 points. In comparison, the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has a reliability score of 84/100. The 2025 Ford F-150 has a reliability score of 78/100. It seems like while Chevy and Ford have been harping about towing and payload capacities, Dodge has been working to make a tough, durable truck that'll last for thousands of miles. Interestingly, the Ram is highest in initial quality while Dodge is lowest, according to J.D. Power.
That said, when it comes to overall consumer rating — including factors like driving experience, resale, and dealership experience – the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and 2025 Ford F-350 score 83 and 82 overall points; the 2025 Dodge Ram 1500 got an overall score of 81 points. According to J.D. Power, a worrying trend across the automotive industry is a decline in initial quality. On the company side, Dodge offers a three-year or 36,000-mile standard warranty and a five-year or 60,000-mile powertrain warranty for its vehicles, including the Ram 1500. The engine options include 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 eTorque, 5.7-liter Hemi V8 eTorque, and 6.2-liter Hemi Supercharged V8.
Korean and Japanese trucks impress too
While American trucks claim most of the top 10 spots on J.D. Power's reliability list, it also contains trucks from Korea and Japan. The second-highest reliable truck of 2025, according to J.D. Power, is neither American nor Japanese. It's the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz with a reliability score of 87/100. Unlike most American pickup trucks, which feature a ladder frame chassis, the Korean pickup has a unibody construction. It features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine (optional turbocharged engine available), with a standard front-wheel-drive layout and optional all-wheel drive. The Santa Cruz's reliability is backed by a five-year or 60,000-mile warranty and a 10-year or 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which is the best in its class.
Japanese trucks that made the top 10 J.D. Power list of reliable cars in 2025 are Nissan Frontier, Honda Ridgeline, Toyota Tundra, and Toyota Tacoma. In case you are wondering, the third most reliable truck in this list is a Ford, but it ain't the F-150. It's the smaller Ford Ranger. Fourth on the list is the even smaller Ford Maverick, followed by the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Certain choices on the list might seem unexpected, but it's a trusted and reliable account of reliability, courtesy of J.D. Power, even though its bizarre cars pick for their best resale value awards might seem questionable.