The Most Reliable New Truck Isn't A Ford Or Chevy (According To JD Power)

When it comes to automobiles, trucks just hit different. Unlike most cars, they are more than a means for getting from point A to B. We love trucks for their oversized looks, practicality, and most importantly, their durability (read: reliability). And when it comes to American trucks, Ford and Chevrolet sit right at the top of the hill. It's easy to assume that one of the two brands should top the list for the most reliable truck for sale in 2025. However, according to J.D. Power, the 2025 truck reliability crown belongs to another purebred American carmaker (via U.S. News).

According to J.D. Power's reliability scores for 2025, it's the Dodge Ram 1500 that comes ahead of popular trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the Ford F-150. J.D. Power is an American data analytics and consumer intelligence company. Its insights on vehicles are highly respected, having been around since 1968. J.D. Power has a 100-point rating system, using data from real owners on how their vehicles fare in terms of reliability. The 100-point score is based on what J.D. Power calls PP100 or Problems Per 100 vehicles.

For example, J.D. Power gets hold of 100 owners of 2025 Dodge Ram 1500 trucks and asks them about the problems, if any, they have faced with the car over a 90-day period. Every problem is counted as one point. If 50 problems are voiced, then the score is 50 PP100; if 150 problems are raised, the score is PP100. The data is rated into an easy-to-understand score. Fewer problems mean a high reliability score, and vice versa.