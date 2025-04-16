The Cheapest Ford F-150 Costs Over $8,000 More Than It Did In 2021

Based on that $29,290 number, the entry cost of an F-150 has risen nearly 28% in four years. Comparing spec-for-spec, the entry cost of an F-150 with a shorter 6.5-foot bed has risen by over 32% — nearly a third, over the same duration as a presidential administration or the gap between Summer Olympics. Inflation can be blamed for much of that rise, with the dollar having dropped about 15% in value over that period according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but not all of it. The F-250 Super Duty outpaces inflation just as much, with its entry-level configuration having jumped from $34,230 to $45,300 over the same period. That's a 32% jump, just like the F-150.

For a comparison, wages increased about 15% over that same period, with average weekly earnings rising from $1,074.31 in 2021 to $1,231.20 today according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The F-150 is further out of financial reach now than it was in 2021, at the height of the chip shortage's effects on the American automotive market — that's a terrifying trend, and one that isn't likely to slow down any time soon. The humble F-150, once the work truck of choice, is getting ever harder for Americans to afford.