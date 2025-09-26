Governor Tim Walz Is A DIY Guy, Replaces Friend's Car Door Himself
When Tim Walz isn't busy running for Vice President or being the Governor of Minnesota, he helps friends with simple DIY car repairs. Walz posted a social media video titled "Saturday is for replacing your car door." It begins with him explaining, "OK, I want you guys to know, this is my job," while showing a BMW 3 Series with a missing right rear door and tools in the seat. A family friend, Essie, had a dent in the door. Rather than sending Essie to a body shop to fix it, Governor Walz got his hands dirty and took on the job himself.
Walz shows us around his garage, where the original door lies on top of some bubble wrap. He explains how he removed the interior trim and electronics and transferred them to a used door from a salvage yard, "for very cheap, I might add." The video cuts to showing the replacement door installed on the car, looking like it had been there all along. "Final product, perfectly aligned," Walz says while smoothly opening the door. "Shuts like a dream. Windows work. Door locks work. Success."
One of us
This could be a video from a seemingly infinite number of small DIY YouTubers. But this isn't Junkyard Digs trying to swap a boat motor into a Ford F-150 for the third time (though if you like entertaining DIY stuff, I highly recommend him). No, this is the 41st Governor of Minnesota, wrenching on a car in his driveway just like you and me. I once followed a similar procedure to replace a Ford Flex rear hatch after a trailer mishap smashed up the original. The steps were essentially the same as Walz describes.
Of course, we already knew that Tim Walz is a certified car guy (and Dreamcast player). His daily driver is reportedly a 1979 International Harvester Scout. You have to know your way around under the hood to keep an old car running, never mind daily driving. In an age where billionaires buy their way into the government and the President gets a free Boeing 747, it's refreshing to see a government official help a friend save money by doing the job himself. As one commenter on Walz's Facebook post said:
we have a faulty president, can you assist in the dismantling