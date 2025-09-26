Governor Tim Walz Is A DIY Guy, Replaces Friend's Car Door Himself

When Tim Walz isn't busy running for Vice President or being the Governor of Minnesota, he helps friends with simple DIY car repairs. Walz posted a social media video titled "Saturday is for replacing your car door." It begins with him explaining, "OK, I want you guys to know, this is my job," while showing a BMW 3 Series with a missing right rear door and tools in the seat. A family friend, Essie, had a dent in the door. Rather than sending Essie to a body shop to fix it, Governor Walz got his hands dirty and took on the job himself.

Walz shows us around his garage, where the original door lies on top of some bubble wrap. He explains how he removed the interior trim and electronics and transferred them to a used door from a salvage yard, "for very cheap, I might add." The video cuts to showing the replacement door installed on the car, looking like it had been there all along. "Final product, perfectly aligned," Walz says while smoothly opening the door. "Shuts like a dream. Windows work. Door locks work. Success."