What Causes High EGT On A Diesel Truck?

If you've never heard of EGT (Exhaust Gas Temperature), don't feel bad. You're not losing points in Diesel Owners Club 101. But you should know it. There's more to that smoke coming out of your exhaust.

Most drivers glance at their coolant temp and oil pressure but never think about what's happening in the exhaust stream. Here's the thing: EGT is one of the most critical health indicators for a diesel engine, especially under heavy load. It's literally the heat coming out of your engine's cylinders, measured with a thermocouple either in the exhaust manifold (pre-turbo) or just before the downpipe (post-turbo). Pre-turbo readings are hotter and must be more accurate for engine safety.

Why does it matter? Because modern diesel engines, compared to gas, burn fuel at high compression, and when that balance of air and fuel is off, temperatures can spike fast. Sustained readings above roughly 1,200°F are where engine components start to degrade. Push toward 1,800–2,000°F and you're entering "melt metal" territory — pistons, valves, and turbo blades can literally warp or crack. Unlike your coolant gauge, which reacts slowly, EGT shows you in real time when combustion heat is climbing into danger. That's why performance diesel drivers, towers, and even casual enthusiasts install pyrometers — not for looks, but to have an early warning system before damage is done. In short, EGT is your engine's temperature truth-teller. Ignore it, and you're gambling with expensive parts.