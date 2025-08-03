American Driving Habits Exposed: You'll Never Guess Who Drives The Most

Americans sure do drive a lot. In fairness, there are a lot of us, plus the country itself is pretty big, plus our passenger railroad network isn't exactly cutting edge anymore. Then again, driving itself is its own reward, at least when you're not stuck in traffic. So are we on these roads because we want to be, or because we have to be? Who's behind the wheel most often? And where are we putting in the miles?

The good folks over at KBB have crunched the numbers, and now, the habits of the American driver have been exposed for all to see. All in, in 2023 (the most recent year with complete data) Americans put in a grand total of 2.9 trillion miles. That is... a lot, like way more than I would have guessed. That's not even counting heavy-duty vehicles like semis, which obviously cover a lot of miles on their own.

It gets a little tricky figuring out how this works on average, but this works out to about 14,779 miles per household. That number has been steadily increasing since the pandemic lockdown of 2020, when we still managed to average 12,700 miles per household, even though we were all supposed to be staying inside. But that's still quite a bit less than the 17,800 miles that households averaged in 2017, the highest year on record. I would guess that the hybrid office and work from home revolution has put a permanent dent in commuting miles, though again, those numbers are steadily rising again.