How Turbo Wastegates Work, And What Happens If They Stick

Over the past 25 years, turbochargers have gone from a relative rarity to a fixture of the new-car buying experience. Where in 2000 only 1% of new cars had the technology, according to the Environmental Protection Agency's November 2024 Automotive Trends Report, 35% of new cars sold in 2023 had one. While the concept of turbocharging has existed since early in the 20th century, advances in metallurgy and technology have allowed what was formerly a reliability nightmare to become a staple of the automotive ecosystem, with demonstrated applications from family sedans to F1 race cars.

Turbochargers work by leveraging exhaust gases to spin a compressor that forces air into the combustion chambers at higher pressures. Automakers have realized that turbos let smaller engines produce the same power as their larger naturally aspirated brethren, saving weight, and therefore improving fuel economy.

A key development over the past 20 years, however, is engineers' ability to carefully manage just how fast the turbocharger spins. Too fast, and the spinning bits inside the turbo can pit and look a bit like an orange peel from excessive centrifugal force. Too slow, and none of the benefits are delivered until the turbo can spin up, in a phenomenon known as turbo lag. As the driver asks for more power and more exhaust gases spin up the turbocharger, a wastegate can allow excess gas to go around the turbo itself, keeping the whole thing spinning at its ideal operating speed.