Why Old Diesel Trucks Are Suddenly So Expensive

Prices for old diesel trucks are spiking, but the real question is why? Diesel truck fans have long clung to the idea that these rigs "run forever," and theoretically, they're not wrong. As Jalopnik noted in the guide to diesel maintenance tips, diesel engines are built for abuse — torquey, overengineered, and often simpler to maintain than their modern gas or hybrid counterparts. When maintained right, they'll outlast the marriages of their owners.

If the 7.3-liter Ford Powerstroke were a Pokémon, its special attack would be the "Market Value Doubler." Scroll through Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace and you'll find a beat-up 2001 F-250 with half a million miles and a cracked dash listed at the same price as a lightly used midsize SUV. More importantly, they're pre-apocalypse ready.

Buyers want something they can fix with a crescent wrench, not a laptop and proprietary software, and newer diesel engines have earned a spot on the "Ugliest Engine Bay" lists thanks to their tangled mess of sensors and hoses — no wonder older diesel trucks look like gold to buyers who just want simplicity. And if you're buying an older diesel to avoid the modern headache of smog checks, well, that brings us to the next point.