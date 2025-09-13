These Are The Best New Cars For Under $30,000 According To Consumer Reports

Given that home prices are astronomically high, buying a new car may be the most expensive purchase that many Americans make in their lifetime, so it's one that deserves a lot of thought. Car companies release new models every week it seems, but unfortunately the majority of those new models are priced well beyond the reach of the average car buyer. Thankfully, the experts at Consumer Reports just released their list of the best new cars and SUVs for under $30,000, or nearly $20,000 cheaper than the average new car.

Banks generally offer lower financing rates for folks who buy new cars versus folks who buy used cars, so for some people, buying new can make more sense, even when working with a tight budget. Another big benefit to buying a new car rather than a used one is that new cars almost always come with a comprehensive warranty that saves buyers from paying out of pocket to fix any problems that arise. If you're looking at buying a new car on a tight budget, these are the cars Consumer Reports says you should look out for. Keep in mind this list focuses on 2025 model year cars; many car dealers will already have 2026 models on their lots which will likely be more expensive, so look for the 2025s, you might just get a killer deal.