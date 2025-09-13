These Are The Best New Cars For Under $30,000 According To Consumer Reports
Given that home prices are astronomically high, buying a new car may be the most expensive purchase that many Americans make in their lifetime, so it's one that deserves a lot of thought. Car companies release new models every week it seems, but unfortunately the majority of those new models are priced well beyond the reach of the average car buyer. Thankfully, the experts at Consumer Reports just released their list of the best new cars and SUVs for under $30,000, or nearly $20,000 cheaper than the average new car.
Banks generally offer lower financing rates for folks who buy new cars versus folks who buy used cars, so for some people, buying new can make more sense, even when working with a tight budget. Another big benefit to buying a new car rather than a used one is that new cars almost always come with a comprehensive warranty that saves buyers from paying out of pocket to fix any problems that arise. If you're looking at buying a new car on a tight budget, these are the cars Consumer Reports says you should look out for. Keep in mind this list focuses on 2025 model year cars; many car dealers will already have 2026 models on their lots which will likely be more expensive, so look for the 2025s, you might just get a killer deal.
Compact cars: Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
Hyundai lowered the base price of its Elantra Hybrid for 2025, so it starts at just $26,695 including a $1,245 destination charge. In Consumer Reports tests, it received an overall score of 82 points out of 100, and it returns exceptional fuel economy at 40 mpg city, 55 highway, and 48 combined. It says the hybrid is the best Elantra to buy, thanks to its smoother ride and quieter cabin than the standard gas-only powertrain, plus its independent rear suspension makes it handle a bit better.
If you don't fancy an Elantra Hybrid, Consumer Reports recommends several other compact cars. If you want a car with all-wheel-drive, the 2025 Subaru Impreza is the second-best car in this price range. If you want a car that offers some fun behind the wheel, the next three vehicles on the list offer surprisingly fun driving experiences: the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid, 2025 Mazda 3, and the 2025 Toyota Prius. If long-term reliability, low maintenance costs, and high resale value are important to you, the 2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, 2025 Honda Civic, and the Corolla Hatchback are both on the list too. If you want something a bit funkier, the 2025 Kia Soul and Kia Niro also make the cut. If it were my money, I'd go for the Civic Hybrid.
Midsize cars: Toyota Camry
The fact that the ninth-generation Toyota Camry can be purchased for under $30,000 is pretty remarkable in today's car market. The Camry now comes exclusively as a hybrid, so it returns exceptional fuel efficiency at 40 mpg city, 54 highway, and 48 combined, and it's significantly more spacious for passengers than Toyota's smaller offerings on this list. The Camry may be the ubiquitous answer for midsize car shoppers, but its reputation for efficiency, reliability, strong resale values, safety, and spaciousness are all well warranted. It's a great car, especially at the sub-$30,000 mark.
If the Camry doesn't do it for you, the 2025 Hyundai Sonata, Kia K5, and Nissan Altima all make this list too. The Hyundai is the cheapest midsize sedan on this list, starting at $27,800 including destination, which is $340 cheaper than the Nissan Altima, which is $225 cheaper than the Kia K5. If it were my money, I'd still go for the Camry.
Compact SUVs: Subaru Crosstrek
The 2025 Subaru Crosstrek is the sub-$30,000 compact crossover that Consumer Reports recommends. It starts at $27,115 including destination, but that's just for the base trim which has a smaller, less-powerful engine and misses desirable features. You're better off going for the Crosstrek Premium which starts at $28,365 including destination and has a more realistic feature set. I lived with a 2025 Subaru Crosstrek for a week, and I loved it. It's absolutely the compact crossover I'd buy with a $30,000 budget, and it has standard AWD.
If you're not a fan of the Crosstrek, Consumer Reports also recommends the 2025 Honda HR-V, Chevrolet Trailblazer, Mazda CX-30, Toyota Corolla Cross, Hyundai Kona, and Kia Seltos.
You'd be hard pressed to find a new car that's actually bad, so car shopping is more a matter of individual taste nowadays. It's best to test drive a few different models before you make your purchase decision so you can be certain that you ended up with the perfect car for your needs.