What Does X-Mode Actually Do On Subaru Cars?

If you grew up watching rallying in the '90s, you'd probably remember a blue Subaru Impreza flying over and drifting through snow embankments. The Impreza's legendary boxer engine and all-wheel drive helped Subaru win multiple World Rally Championships and get established as a maker of highly capable go-anywhere vehicles. If that didn't convince you, check out YouTube videos of Subaru cars navigating snow. Besides Subaru's cool Badge of Ownership program, its snowplowing capabilities are one of the prime reasons why it is loved by customers, especially those living in the snow belt.

X-Mode, a staple in most Subaru vehicles, works with the All Wheel Drive (AWD) system to offer the best traction in slippery driving conditions like snow or mud. Subaru offers two variants — standard X-Mode and X-Mode Dual Mode, which lets you choose between Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes.

To understand how X-Mode works, we need to understand Subaru's Symmetrical AWD system, which works by splitting power evenly between the front and rear tires, using sensors that monitor traction in each wheel. If the sensor detects a loss of traction in one particular wheel, the system redirects power to the remaining three wheels with the help of its Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) system. VDC applies brakes to the individual wheel lacking power and sends power to opposing wheels (like a limited slip differential). X-Mode offers a fine-tuned approach to this by also engaging other key vehicle systems.