What Is (And Isn't) Covered By Most Tire Warranties

Buying new tires for your car might not be an experience that many people look forward to, but finding the right tires for your needs is integral to both your safety and your enjoyment behind the wheel. I have found Tire Rack's tire comparison tests on YouTube to be helpful for that pursuit, but if tire warranties have you understandably perplexed, let's make some sense of it all.

Every automotive tire manufacturer offers some kind of tread-life warranty with coverage that usually ranges from 20,000 miles to 100,000 miles. Most tires also have a warranty that covers tire workmanship and materials faults, which also have their own quirks. Tread-life warranties can offer buyers assurance that the tread on their new tires will last at least as long as the distance the warranty covers. Unfortunately, if you are hoping to take advantage of either of these warranties, they usually come with very strict rules that must be followed throughout the entire use life of the tire in order to qualify for a warranty claim and replacement or reimbursement. Here's what that means.