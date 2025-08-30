These Tires Come With An 80,000-Mile Warranty, But Here's What That Actually Covers

Similar to electric carmakers that are constantly jostling for the top spot in projected mileage per full charge, tire makers are grabbing buyers' attention by competing in the warranty category, specifically the treadwear warranty. The best tires for cars, SUVs, or trucks all come with higher projected tread lives, which correlate with higher warranties for longevity or wear, typically above 65,000 miles.

For instance, Michelin refers to the Defender2 as the brand's longest-lasting tire for sedans, crossovers, small SUVs, and minivans. The Defender2 is an all-season touring tire with an M+S (Mud & Snow) rating, capable of handling light mud and snow duties like a top-tier all-season tire should. The Defender2's predecessor, the Defender T+H, is currently Michelin's longest-lasting all-season touring tire for sporty coupes, sedans, small crossovers, and minivans. Unlike the Defender2 with a more basic symmetrical tread design, the Defender T+H boasts a next-gen, silica-rich compound infused with a sportier-looking asymmetrical tread design with the brand's proprietary IntelliSipe "interlocking sipes" technology.

Meanwhile, Bridgestone has the new Turanza Everdrive, an all-season touring tire for cars, sedans, and SUVs. Like the Michelin Defender T+H, Bridgestone used a next-generation compound for the Turanza Everdrive, infusing it with multi-pitch tread patterns to combat premature wear and provide a quiet, comfier ride. The common denominator among the two Michelin tires and the Bridgestone is that they are all touring tires with impressive 80,000-mile treadwear warranties. Touring tires are your best bet if you desire comfort, silence, and longer mileage from a set of tires, and it's even better if they come with mileage guarantees for wear. However, what does an 80,000-mile warranty would actually cover?