These Tires Come With An 80,000-Mile Warranty, But Here's What That Actually Covers
Similar to electric carmakers that are constantly jostling for the top spot in projected mileage per full charge, tire makers are grabbing buyers' attention by competing in the warranty category, specifically the treadwear warranty. The best tires for cars, SUVs, or trucks all come with higher projected tread lives, which correlate with higher warranties for longevity or wear, typically above 65,000 miles.
For instance, Michelin refers to the Defender2 as the brand's longest-lasting tire for sedans, crossovers, small SUVs, and minivans. The Defender2 is an all-season touring tire with an M+S (Mud & Snow) rating, capable of handling light mud and snow duties like a top-tier all-season tire should. The Defender2's predecessor, the Defender T+H, is currently Michelin's longest-lasting all-season touring tire for sporty coupes, sedans, small crossovers, and minivans. Unlike the Defender2 with a more basic symmetrical tread design, the Defender T+H boasts a next-gen, silica-rich compound infused with a sportier-looking asymmetrical tread design with the brand's proprietary IntelliSipe "interlocking sipes" technology.
Meanwhile, Bridgestone has the new Turanza Everdrive, an all-season touring tire for cars, sedans, and SUVs. Like the Michelin Defender T+H, Bridgestone used a next-generation compound for the Turanza Everdrive, infusing it with multi-pitch tread patterns to combat premature wear and provide a quiet, comfier ride. The common denominator among the two Michelin tires and the Bridgestone is that they are all touring tires with impressive 80,000-mile treadwear warranties. Touring tires are your best bet if you desire comfort, silence, and longer mileage from a set of tires, and it's even better if they come with mileage guarantees for wear. However, what does an 80,000-mile warranty would actually cover?
Michelin Defender2
Fresh from being named by J.D. Power as the most awarded tire brand, Michelin debuted the Defender2 in 2022 with attention-grabbing headlines. The tire brand is best known for its top-performing Cross Climate all-weather tires, but the Defender series is renowned for its longevity. Michelin claims the Defender2 has outlasted its competition by more than 25,000 miles, which equates to about two extra years of tread life. What's more, it does that without abandoning the merits of what makes a touring tire great, like a smooth, comfy ride and strong wet and dry braking, capable of delivering better stopping distances than the rest of the competition.
Moreover, the Defender2's 80,000-mile treadwear warranty is nothing to scoff at, and it applies to all Defender2 tires with an H or V speed rating. But that's not all, since it also carries the Michelin Promise Plan. It consists of a 60-day satisfaction guarantee (you can bring the tires back and get a new set of equal or lesser value if not satisfied with the tires within 60 days of purchase) and a six-year limited warranty that covers defects in materials and quality for the life of the original usable tread, or up to six years from the purchase date, whichever comes first.
Part of the Michelin Promise Plan is three years of roadside assistance. The package covers flat-tire changes, fluid deliveries (water, gasoline, etc.), a lockout service, and battery jump-starting for customers in the U.S. and Canada. The roadside assistance plan is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Michelin Defender T+H
The Defender T+H is Michelin's next-generation all-season tire. It inherited the Mud & Snow rating of its predecessor and is also applicable to electric cars. Whatever the case, the Defender T+H picks up where the Defender2 left off, making it Michelin's newest, longest-lasting tire. And like the Defender2, the Defender T+H ensures a comfier, safer drive with innovative technologies like MaxTouch construction, Intellisipe tread design, and Comfort Control Technology to minimize road noise.
The Michelin Defender T+H carries the same 80,000-mile treadwear warranty as the Defender2. It also comes with the Michelin Promise Plan, including a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, three years of roadside assistance, and a limited warranty of up to six years from the date of purchase.
The Michelin Defender T+H is great for sedans, small crossovers, and minivans. Worth mentioning are the tire's zigzag stripes on the asymmetric tread pattern that interlock to optimize traction and the tread block rigidity, helping improve safety and control.
Bridgestone Turanze Everdrive
Japanese tire manufacturer Bridgestone unveiled the Turanza Everdrive in June 2025, bringing with it Bridgestone's most extended mileage warranty of, you guessed it, 80,000 miles. The Turanza Everdrive is an all-season touring tire for sedans, minivans, and small crossovers, but it also brought with it some claims of dominance over the Michelin Defender2. It's worth noting that the Turanza All Season 6 is one of the best all-weather tires in the market, but the Everdrive stands a chance of taking the crown with its warranty and endurance.
According to Bridgestone, the Turanza Everdrive outperforms the Michelin in snow braking, with a 24% improvement over the Defender2 in head-to-head testing. Furthermore, Bridgestone claims the Turanza Everdrive is 2% better in wet braking than the Michelin in internal tests. Bridgestone molded the Turanza Everdrive's symmetrical treads using a next-generation tire compound, specifically formulated to combat irregular or premature wear.
As mentioned, the Bridgestone Turanza Everdrive carries an 80,000-mile limited mileage warranty and the brand's Platinum Pact Limited Warranty. The latter includes a "90-day Buy & Try Guarantee," a three-to-five-year replacement warranty from the purchase date (three years free replacement, five years pro-rated), or a four-to-six-year replacement warranty from the date of manufacturing if you don't have proof of your purchase date.