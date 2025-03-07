If Shifting Your Car Isn't Enough, You Can Shift Your Pen

Here at the good ship Jalopnik, we like manual transmissions. Automatics can be fun too, and they're often objectively faster, but it's just nice when your car has its own built-in fidget toy. It adds to the experience of driving, but why stop at driving? Why not add to the experience of something else you do every day, like writing things down by hand? You still do that, right?

This pen, a proof of concept from creator Maker B, adds shiftable gears to the one activity that's always really needed them. Shiftable pens are nothing new, but this one uses its shifting for something more interesting than just clicking its ink cartridge in and out: It's actually a functional mechanic for swapping between different colors of ink, plus an eraser cartridge. Remember those four-color pens from your childhood? It's that, but with an automotive bent and build quality surpassing your average lightsaber.