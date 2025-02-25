The Fascinating History Of Mopar: What It Means And Which Cars Count

A lot of weird terms are pretty synonymous with American car culture, and if you ever make it to a Cars and Coffee meet, you'll probably hear people shouting about lemons, grease monkeys, and Mopar. Mopar is a term that's almost as synonymous with American car culture as Mustangs and pickup trucks, but have you ever wondered where the phrase actually comes from?

Mopar is a term tied to everything Chrysler, which today is a branch of the automotive giant, Stellantis. That wasn't always the case, though, and back in the 1930s, Chrysler was just a plucky American giant out to get as many people as possible on the roads, and make a ton of money in the process.

As well as selling cars and engines, Chrysler wanted a new product that it could offer owners, something that they would all need to keep in their car's engine and replace from time to time, which would bring them crawling back to Chrysler for more. That product was antifreeze, which was launched under the Chrysler Motor Parts Corporation way back in 1937.