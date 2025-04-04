Toyota's Yuzu Special Edition GR86 Is A Throwback To The Best Scion FR-S

The Scion FR-S was one of the greatest driver's cars of the modern era (I, a former FR-S owner, say this with no bias) and the Toyota GR86 seems to have followed beautifully in its footsteps. There's just been one problem on the "beauty" front: The GR86 never inherited the gorgeous Yuzu Yellow paint from the FR-S's Release Series 1.0 special edition. Now, finally, Toyota has righted that wrong — and bought some extra goodies along with the paint.

The new Yuzu Edition GR86 starts with a Premium-trim car, then adds that fantastic yellow color, black wheels, and the usually-optional Performance Package with its Brembo brakes and Sachs dampers. Most importantly, though, the Yuzu gets an option that could only ever be a throwback to the Release Series 1.0: A full set of ground effects all around the car. The bodykits of the early 2000s are truly back, and the GR86 wears them well — as presaged by the FR-S.