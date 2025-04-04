Toyota's Yuzu Special Edition GR86 Is A Throwback To The Best Scion FR-S
The Scion FR-S was one of the greatest driver's cars of the modern era (I, a former FR-S owner, say this with no bias) and the Toyota GR86 seems to have followed beautifully in its footsteps. There's just been one problem on the "beauty" front: The GR86 never inherited the gorgeous Yuzu Yellow paint from the FR-S's Release Series 1.0 special edition. Now, finally, Toyota has righted that wrong — and bought some extra goodies along with the paint.
The new Yuzu Edition GR86 starts with a Premium-trim car, then adds that fantastic yellow color, black wheels, and the usually-optional Performance Package with its Brembo brakes and Sachs dampers. Most importantly, though, the Yuzu gets an option that could only ever be a throwback to the Release Series 1.0: A full set of ground effects all around the car. The bodykits of the early 2000s are truly back, and the GR86 wears them well — as presaged by the FR-S.
It's just such a good color
The Release Series 1.0 FR-S landed 11 years ago, as a 2015 model, and it had the same stuck-on-looking bodykit as the new Yuzu GR86. Back then it was an odd choice, but now we're fully in the throes of early-aughts nostalgia: stuck-on bodykit parts are so hot right now. The Yuzu GR86 doesn't change the base car's 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, but instead follows the Hakone Edition formula of taking a good car, adding a good color, and topping it off with good handling.
What remains to be seen, though, is whether the Yuzu Edition will follow the Hakone's pricing. Toyota hasn't revealed price information for the 2026 GR86 yet, but the Hakone commands a $2,670 premium over the standard Premium trim — a price that many performance car brands would charge for just a color. If that pricing structure holds, then the Yuzu Edition GR86 will be the clear version of the car to get. Just hope you can find one of the 860 being produced.