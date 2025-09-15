These Are Your Favorite Auto Show Memories

I love an auto show. We just had a really exciting one in Munich that bucked the trend of the slow death of the show. Growing up in Detroit, all the kids talked about on Mondays in January was who had gone, what they'd seen and who'd they'd gone with. To be fair, it was like the only thing to do in Michigan in January. When I then got a job in automotive, auto shows became no-holds-barred press conference speed dates complete with running into CEOs, famous actors and even future presidents.

My favorite auto show moment is either back in 2017, when I was able to shout a question at then-Vice President Joe Biden about autonomous car infrastructure and felt like a capital J Journalist, or when I was at the Mercedes-Benz C63 reveal at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show and got to sit right behind Jon Hamm. Such memories aren't being made at auto shows anymore really, but your memories of family fun, swag acquisition and amazing moments in automotive heritage will live forever in your hearts and this blog. Scroll through to see some of my favorite responses to last week's question where we asked What Are Your Favorite Auto Show Memories?