Here Are Your Best Ways To Save The Auto Show
Auto shows all over the country are in dire straits right now, even the big ones typically known for large manufacturer presence, concept cars, and pomp and circumstance are falling by the wayside. So many automakers have turned to online new-car reveals and hundreds of YouTubers and TikTokkers can give you virtual access to pretty much any car you ever wanted to know more about.
What's the point in going to an auto show these days, if you can find out all of the information at the tap of a phone screen? Hell, some cars you can even order on Amazon and have delivered to your house: you barely need a dealership network, let alone a show. So what can these auto shows do to get foot traffic back in the door, just like the good old days? Earlier this week we asked for your answers to that question, and boy did you ever deliver.
Here are a few of the things you want to see from auto shows in the future. If there you have an idea for something that isn't mentioned here, feel free to drop it in the comments below. Let's have a lively chat about the future of auto shows.
Celebrity guests
"Have Dale JR do a podcast at a show. One of the Grand Tour guys, get them over here to the US. Cleetus McFarland is killing it, get him involved. Spend some money and give me a reason to go."
Suggested by Scott The Stagehand
On-site car sales
"Car show with actual cars that one could buy, not just 'it may come out in a year or 2'. Example: Jeep wants to show off a new Jeepster, call it the Car Show Edition. A person can actually buy that car at the show, take it home picking it up at specific dealers, as is, no haggle, no added crap, etc. Very streamlined paperwork."
Suggested by RobG
Vintage cars are cool, too
"I think having some older cooler cars would be a draw. Like imagine if toyota had a pristine mk4 supra on display. or ford had a near showroom 1970 mustang boss 302. but ultimately it's the high ticket prices making it a no go for local "regular people" to just casually come visit so all you are left with is the local ultra enthusiasts who come every year and the media and ultra enthusiasts who are willing to travel."
Suggested by Bassracerx
Make interesting cars
"Have manufactures make interesting cars again. You know, ones worth making a trip to an Auto Show to see..."
Suggested by kingRidiculous
Shred some tires
"Burnout and donut competitions. If you want to show your car, it has to participate, no exceptions for concept cars."
Suggested by Mike Win
More concepts
"Companies need to do concept cars again to get people engaged. There were just a couple concepts I saw. The most surprising was the Chrysler Halcyon! Let's call it a ghost concept because I doubt Stellantis will let Chrysler make anything, let alone a figment of that concept.
BUT! Pay attention companies! The Chrysler area was PACKED! And with young people, all very excited about the Halcyon. I overheard a lot of comments along the lines of: "Damn, that's a Chrysler? Wow, when are they gonna build that?" "They should build this, it'll be a great way for Chrysler to come back, and do something cool aside from vans." Those comments were all from people who looked to be less than 30yrs old btw."
Suggested by JohnnyBee
Get hands on
"I have not been to an auto show in years. Personally I would like to able to sit in models and get a feel for what they'd be like to live with. I think some simulators would also be neat so that people can mess with the tech and see how it works. Let people go thru the motions of pairing their phone and playing their favorite music, making a call, whatever. Have baby car seats, wheel chairs, walkers, and let people take them in and out. I am beyond the car-as-freedom fantasy/trope. Yes, it's basically an appliance, and to make such an expensive decision we need to do the best research for how it will work for us in the daily grind of life."
Suggested by spookiness
Jump a volcano and fight a dragon
"A live re-enactment of the Ram truck commercial from the Super Bowl. Do it every hour on the hour. Even if its not a real dragon. I'd buy a ticket to see that."
Suggested by Stillnotatony
More kid stuff
"As a kid, I loved the free stuff they gave away. Brochures, fliers, posters even. Collectible stuff like magnets and stressballs. Hell, Dodge gave out 1:64 models of their new Challenger SRT-8 back in 2008/2009; I still have that car."
Suggested by Greasetank
Less kid stuff
"Make a couple of days out of the entirety of the auto show adults only. Last thing I want to deal with when legitimately looking at a car is some kid climbing through the sunroof and falling in to my lap (actually happened)."
Suggested by Greasetank