Here Are Your Best Ways To Save The Auto Show

Auto shows all over the country are in dire straits right now, even the big ones typically known for large manufacturer presence, concept cars, and pomp and circumstance are falling by the wayside. So many automakers have turned to online new-car reveals and hundreds of YouTubers and TikTokkers can give you virtual access to pretty much any car you ever wanted to know more about.

What's the point in going to an auto show these days, if you can find out all of the information at the tap of a phone screen? Hell, some cars you can even order on Amazon and have delivered to your house: you barely need a dealership network, let alone a show. So what can these auto shows do to get foot traffic back in the door, just like the good old days? Earlier this week we asked for your answers to that question, and boy did you ever deliver.

Here are a few of the things you want to see from auto shows in the future. If there you have an idea for something that isn't mentioned here, feel free to drop it in the comments below. Let's have a lively chat about the future of auto shows.