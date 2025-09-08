99% Of AI Car Design Is 'Sh-,' Says Mercedes Design Boss

Just like me, I'm sure you've seen hundreds, if not thousands, of AI renders of car designs on social media over the past few years. Our feeds are just clogged with this slop, and we're not alone. Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Mercedes-Benz, faces the exact same issue, and he's sick of it, not only because the renders he sees are uninspired, but also because they make his job that much harder.

Wagener, who has worked at Mercedes since 1997, spoke with me and a group of journalists at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany, on a number of topics, but the conversation turned to artificial intelligence design when he was asked how he sets his own designs apart from what computers churn out. He admitted that Mercedes has been working with AI for a few years now on design, but the automaker hasn't really gotten anywhere worthwhile with the technology.

"It doesn't create good results," Wagener told us.

He did admit that it's helpful for building backgrounds for images so designers don't need to create ones for themselves, but for now, that's about it.

"It creates 99% of sh– solutions that are really ugly or weird or are not brand specific," the designer said. "And yeah, 1% interesting stuff.