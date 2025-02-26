How Would You Save The Auto Show?

The grand American tradition of the auto show is dying a slow and merciless death. I made my annual trek to the Cleveland Auto Show on Tuesday evening to bask in all the corporate signage and friendly staffers, and noticed again this year, as I did last year and the year prior, that the show is getting smaller. Each automaker was granted a larger footprint with more space around each of the cars on display, there were fewer interactive spaces for consumers to get hands-on with the product, and there was all-around less exciting product on display. All of the major mainstream players were still in attendance, but many smaller automakers were missing. This show hall has shrunk in size by about half from the "good old days" of fifteen to twenty years ago, and I've noticed a significant drop even in the last handful of years. Attendance still seems to be good enough to pay the bills, but when fewer cars show up, eventually people will decide they can skip it.

Bradley Brownell

There were a few bright spots from Cleveland this year, however. Outside of the big four — New York, Detroit, Chicago, and Los Angeles — auto shows don't typically get concepts or major activations anymore. Chrysler brought out the Halcyon concept car (above), Subaru brought a fan-favorite adoptable dog petting area, and Jeep had some indoor ride-alongs that could show off some of the Wrangler's climb-over-some-stuff-ability. I asked if I could drive the Jeep course and they told me no.