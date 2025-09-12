We're fans of a big boat stuck story, and we've got a great one: The cargo ship MV Thamesborg ran aground last Saturday in the Northwest Passage, because apparently we all live in 1845 now and need to worry about our ships making it through the Arctic. At least there's a plan to deal with this one, which is better than Sir John Franklin's expedition ever got. From Nunatsiaq News:

A plan to salvage the cargo ship Thamesborg is underway after the Canadian Coast Guard completed aerial and remote-operated vehicle surveys of the vessel, which sits grounded in the Franklin Strait. The 172-metre Dutch cargo ship, owned by Royal Wagenborg, ran aground Saturday while transiting the Northwest Passage on its way to Baie Comeau, Que., from Asia. It was carrying carbon blocks for industrial use. ... An update issued by the company late Thursday said the ship remains stable and there is a plan for a salvage master and naval architect to join Thamesborg by the end of the week.

Franklin's ships were named Erebus (the Greek deity of darkness) and Terror, and I imagine his sailors encountered both. Thamesborg seems to more or less mean "paying bail money to the river Thames," which I imagine is not a situation the crew of the Thamesborg will run into. Probably not, at least.