Happy Fourth Anniversary Of Big Boat Stuck To Those Who Celebrate

The week that Ever Given spent gumming up international shipping revealed some serious worldwide economic issues. The ongoing Covid pandemic had already highlighted problems with supply chain resilience, and the Ever Given debacle really shined a light on both that and the weaknesses of just-in-time manufacturing. Lloyd's List estimated that the cost of the goods delayed by the blockage was a staggering $400 million per hour as bulk freighters, tankers, and container ships waited at anchor for Ever Given to be refloated. The knock-on effects of the blockage were even worse, and prices of everything from oil and food to kids toys and computer chips rose significantly and stayed there for months afterwards.

It wasn't all bad, though. There were, of course, the memes. Internet wags immediately got to work plastering pithy messages over images of Ever Given and her various rescuers. One particularly popular one was a photo of a seemingly tiny excavator pushing Ever Given with its boom arm (that one was my favorite, in fact). There were also Google doodles, a marine tracker built specifically to track Ever Given's adventures around the world, and Microsoft Flight Simulator mods. The event even got a shout out in an episode of "What We Do in the Shadows" when it was revealed that Nandor was delayed because he was stuck in a container aboard Ever Given.

Since then, while we've had many good boats stuck here and there, nothing has really captured the world's imagination like Ever Given's plight. Despite the very real economic, legal, and political ramifications of the incident, it was also extremely funny, and we all needed a laugh at the time. At the time of this writing, Ever Given is in port at Port Klang, Malaysia and seems to be healthy and happy with a well-founded crew. So, today, let's raise a glass to Ever Given and her crew and wish them fair winds and following seas. Oh, and captain, watch out for those sandstorms.