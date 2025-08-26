This Nero Galaxy Ferrari SF90 Might Have The Best Black Paint You've Ever Seen On A Car

Considering how much all the listed options cost, it's probably safe to assume Nero Galaxy is wildly, ludicrously expensive. I mean, they paid more than $2,000 for embroidered logos on the headrests, $11,812 for a carbon-fiber rear diffuser, and $21,936 to have the bumpers painted, along with $160,520 in "other options." Yeah, you read that right. They ordered so many options on their car, Ferrari ran out of room on the Monroney and simply lumped most of them into a generic "other" category.

I also tried and failed to track down an estimate of how much you could expect to pay to have your Ferrari painted Nero Galaxy, but I wouldn't be surprised if it took up a huge chunk of that $160,000. After all, it isn't uncommon for some special Ferrari colors to add an extra $30,000 or $40,000 to the MSRP. That's a ridiculous amount to spend just on paint, but I guess if we're talking about a $500,000 car, it's about the equivalent of someone with a $50,000 car springing for $3,000 paint.

So if you think about it that way, it's pretty reasonable. Or something. I don't know. The guy telling you there's no money for raises this year ordering a car with paint that costs more than your car was worth new is always going to feel icky and gross, no matter how proportional it is to the cost of the car. Also, the listing says there's a stone chip by the driver's side headlight, so you probably wouldn't want this particular car, even if you had the money. But that doesn't mean the paint isn't still ridiculously cool.