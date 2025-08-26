This Nero Galaxy Ferrari SF90 Might Have The Best Black Paint You've Ever Seen On A Car
Here at Jalopnik, we're big fans of painting cars actual colors. There's a whole world of color out there, and grayscale paint is just so boring. Not everyone can afford the cost of optional paint, but in a world where the average car costs nearly $50,000, surely a lot more of you could justify buying something that isn't black, white or gray. And if you're ordering a mid-engine Ferrari, you can definitely afford to get something more interesting than black. That said, the Nero Galaxy paint on this 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale that's currently for sale on Cars & Bids goes a long way toward confirming there's an exception to every rule.
I mean, come on. Just look at it. It's incredible. Depending on the light, you might just see a regular black Ferrari, but when it hits just right you get the effect seen in the photo above, where the entire thing sparkles. If you like black cars, this is absolutely the way to go, at least as long as you have mid-engine Ferrari money. What that means in terms of exact dollars and cents, though, isn't entirely clear. While the seller did upload a photo of the Monroney showing the $507,300 base MSRP, a $3,950 destination charge and $252,045 in options, the cost to add Nero Galaxy paint isn't listed.
If you have to ask...
Considering how much all the listed options cost, it's probably safe to assume Nero Galaxy is wildly, ludicrously expensive. I mean, they paid more than $2,000 for embroidered logos on the headrests, $11,812 for a carbon-fiber rear diffuser, and $21,936 to have the bumpers painted, along with $160,520 in "other options." Yeah, you read that right. They ordered so many options on their car, Ferrari ran out of room on the Monroney and simply lumped most of them into a generic "other" category.
I also tried and failed to track down an estimate of how much you could expect to pay to have your Ferrari painted Nero Galaxy, but I wouldn't be surprised if it took up a huge chunk of that $160,000. After all, it isn't uncommon for some special Ferrari colors to add an extra $30,000 or $40,000 to the MSRP. That's a ridiculous amount to spend just on paint, but I guess if we're talking about a $500,000 car, it's about the equivalent of someone with a $50,000 car springing for $3,000 paint.
So if you think about it that way, it's pretty reasonable. Or something. I don't know. The guy telling you there's no money for raises this year ordering a car with paint that costs more than your car was worth new is always going to feel icky and gross, no matter how proportional it is to the cost of the car. Also, the listing says there's a stone chip by the driver's side headlight, so you probably wouldn't want this particular car, even if you had the money. But that doesn't mean the paint isn't still ridiculously cool.