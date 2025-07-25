Trademark Filing Hints That A New Ferrari Testarossa Could Be On The Way

For many, the Testarossa is the pinnacle of Ferrari roadcars with its striking looks, midship flat-12 motor and starring roles in movies and TV shows. Still, no car has carried the "Testarossa" nameplate since it went out of production in 1996. Now, though, that could be changing — Ferrari has reportedly trademarked the name "849 Testarossa" about 40 years after the car first debuted.

The move comes following an eight-year legal battle over the ownership of the word "Testarossa" that was finally decided in Ferrari's favor earlier this month, according to CarBuzz. Ferrari has wasted no time making sure the moniker stays inside the building, trademarking it in Iceland of all places. In all honesty, there's a lot of weirdness surrounding this filing.

First of all, 849 Testarossa is not technically an extension of the official Testarossa trademark, which remains in effect until the middle of October next year, CarBuzz reports. Also, it was filed with the Icelandic Intellectual Property Office, unlike the Testarossa trademark, which was filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Here's why Ferrari may have done this, according to CarBuzz: