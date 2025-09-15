Coil Packs Explained: How They Work (And Signs They Might Be Failing)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is your car misfiring, having trouble starting, or idling rough? Are you wondering if the problem is one of your coil packs? If you're like most drivers, you probably don't think about coil packs unless there is a problem. But your car's engine could not get the power it needs without these impressive little parts.

Did you know that most spark plugs need around 40,000 volts of electricity to make a spark? But if a car battery is typically around 12V, where does all of that power come from? Enter the humble coil pack. These mini-transformers use electromagnetism to amplify the charge from the battery into tens of thousands of volts, enough to get a spark plug sparking.

Ignition coils generally last a long time, but you might have reason to think one or more of them is failing, especially if your car is misfiring or experiencing one of the other power issues we mentioned above. But you'll need to do some troubleshooting to know if the problem is caused by an ignition coil and not something else, like a worn-out spark plug. Fortunately, troubleshooting coil packs isn't that hard. They are easy to get to in most cars, too, which means replacing coil packs can be a simple job. Overall, coil packs cause fewer headaches than a lot of other parts we can think of.