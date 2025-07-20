How To Know Your Car Has A Bad Ignition Coil (And How Much Does A Replacement Cost?)

Just like spark plugs, ignition coils can wear down and become faulty over time. There are many common signs that an ignition coil is getting bad, but one obvious sign is an engine misfire, typically felt as a shake or vibration while idle, and a knee-jerk motion when moving.

There are several types of ignition coils, but most vehicles after 1990 come with a coil-on-plug (COP) design. This setup comes with an ignition coil for each spark plug, versus one ignition coil attached to a distributor that activates all of the spark plugs. Although most gas-powered engines only generate 12 volts from the car battery, the ignition coil converts that into at least 20,000 volts before transferring it to the spark plug to ignite the air-fuel mixture.

This is how the spark plug and ignition coil work together to start the car. Since they go hand-in-hand, you should have a mechanic check on your ignition coils when they change your spark plugs, usually around every 80,000 to 100,000 miles. This is especially important because when a failing ignition coil may be unnoticeable at first, but less operating power and lower fuel economy will take a toll on your vehicle before it finally stops working altogether.