4 Brake Problems You Can Diagnose Just By Listening

Brakes are an important component of your car, as they allow you to stop safely and in time. However, brake components wear over time, especially brake pads in the case of disc brakes and brake shoes for drum brakes. It is critical to identify component wear and replace them on time, as ignoring them could lead to a cascading effect of failures.

Manufacturers do provide a replacement timeline for brake components, like other car components. However, depending on your driving style, your brakes could see accelerated wear, necessitating replacement well before the recommended timeline. Thankfully, moving parts emit a noise, and in the case of brake components, they use friction to slow down vehicles, a byproduct of which is heat and noise. A worn-down or damaged brake component will emit a unique sound.

Knowing these sounds will help you better diagnose specific brake issues and rectify them before they cause further damage or, worse, brake failure. We will mainly focus on disc brake equipped vehicles as most modern vehicles have stopped using drum brakes. Different brake noises indicate different brake issues. Some common ones are grinding, squeaking, thumping, rattling, clicking, and squealing.