What To Do If Your Brakes Fail At Highway Speed

perhaps the worst potential nightmare for drivers — and one that's straight out of an action movie — is experiencing brake failure while driving on the highway. Proper braking depends on several components working in tandem, and inadequate service or heavy demand can cause any of them to fail.

Glazed brake pads or worn-out disc rotors can reduce braking power by a significant amount, while a leaky hose or bad master cylinder might knock your brakes out completely. Brakes can also fail if they overheat from riding them on downgrades or when hauling or trailering a heavy load. Brake failure can also be caused by something as simple as a bottle or travel mug getting stuck beneath the brake pedal so you can't press it down.

If your brakes fail at highway speed, there are a few measures you can take to try and stop safely. This is a very dangerous situation, so make sure everyone in your car is restrained properly according to age and size before you try one of these maneuvers. The most important consideration — and one that's easier said than done — is that remaining calm and composed behind the wheel gives you the best chance to stop the car safely. Keep both hands on the wheel, take a deep breath, and try and recall the following tips.