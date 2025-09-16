A-Body Vs. B-Body Mopars: What's The Difference?

During the golden era of muscle cars, vehicles from the various Chrysler brands, collectively known as Mopar, were some of the wildest creations roaming the streets. These included cars like the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona, with its massive 24-inch tall rear wing and possibly a 426 cubic-inch Gen II Hemi under the hood. Or, a similar vintage Plymouth Road Runner — one of the most popular cars of the 1960s — with wild Loony Tunes graphics and signature "meep-meep" horn. These cars are worth as much as a house (or two) nowadays. Both The only difference between A-body and B-body Mopars? Their size.

Like its Big Three competitor General Motors, Chrysler used a system of letters to differentiate between its different platforms, which were divided based on size. Starting at the top of the alphabet, Mopar's A-body debuted in 1960 as the Plymouth Valiant. Over its long lifespan, the Valiant was available in coupe and sedan configurations, as well as a station wagon and even convertibles. Nonetheless, the Valiant was considered a compact car for its time, with a wheelbase between 106 and 111 inches.

Famously, Mopar engineers were assigned the herculean task of creating a sporty offshoot of the boxy Valiant on an absolute shoestring budget. Miraculously, they succeeded by adding a sweeping semi-fastback roofline, but keeping the Valiant's front clip. With that, the massively popular Plymouth Duster and its Dodge Demon sibling were born. Although less sporty than the Duster, the Dodge Dart is another well-known A-body and considered to be more of a premium model.