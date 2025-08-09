These Were The Most Popular Cars Of The 1960s
The automotive industry saw rapid growth, technological innovations, and a shift in consumer preferences during the 1960s changed the automotive landscape forever. It was an undoubtedly exciting time, but there were also plenty of challenges that put automakers to the test.
New government safety regulations required auto manufacturers to incorporate things like seat belts, improved lighting, and windshield wipers into their vehicle designs — all of which cost extra — while labor disputes interrupted assembly line production and added to the financial strain. The culture shift of the '60s played a part in the desire for smaller, compact vehicles, and muscle cars had a boom. Of course, women also became a target market for new models in this era.
The auto industry saw a few major players take the lead, consolidating their dominance in the automotive world. General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler were all solidifying their place as America's top sellers and producers.
All these factors contributed to the role the 1960s played in shaping the automotive industry, and some really awesome rides came out of this classic car era. On this list, you'll find details about some of the most popular cars of the 1960s, arranged based on the units sold or produced during that model year.
1963 Chevrolet Corvette — 21,513 units built
Given some of the production figures we'll see later, 21,513 units may not seem like a huge number of 1963 Chevrolet Corvettes built, but it did represent a 50% increase over 1962 production. It's a popular sports car, and the 1963 Corvette has some unique qualities that make it highly sought after today by collectors and sports car enthusiasts.
The 1963 Corvette was the only year to receive a split rear window, although the column that split the window obstructed visibility and made it hard to see. So by 1964, models featured a solid rear window, making the rare split-window design of the '63 model extremely desirable for collectors. This model also has stylish grilles on the hood, although they serve no function. You could get the 1963 Corvette as a coupe or convertible, and sales were split almost evenly between the style options.
Several engines were available for the classic 1963 'Vette, providing horsepower ranging from 250 with the base V8 engine to 360 hp with the top-tier version of the V8. The engine mates to either a three- or four-speed manual transmission, and with the right setup, the '63 Corvette can hit a top speed of more than 130 mph. It's not hard to see why this car was among the most popular sports car models in the early '60s.
1964 Volkswagen Microbus — 40,115 units built
The iconic 1964 Volkswagen Microbus was a very popular model year in VW's Type 2 lineup, with 40,115 units built. The van's spacious interior is versatile, with room for lots of passengers and gear. It's often converted into a camper with sleeping space, perfect for nomadic hippie lifestyles that were common in the mid-'60s.
Marketed as a budget-friendly model, the 1964 VW Microbus sold for $2,100 to $2,600 when it was new. Today, a Microbus from 1964 can sell for more than $100,000, with a model in perfect condition possibly selling for $187,000 or more. Not a bad price increase if there are any original owners out there who kept their VW buses in top shape.
The rear-mounted engine in the Microbus helps reduce noise a bit for riders inside, but its minimal hp makes it better suited to flat terrain. Since the car's air-cooled engine was designed and built in Germany, it has issues with overheating during warm American summers. However, the engine's location makes it simple to work on and repair. The Microbus's distinct boxy shape gained it popularity with counterculture rebels looking for a unique vehicle that would set them apart from the pack.
1966 Lincoln Continental — 54,755 units sold
The 1966 Lincoln Continental achieved the model's highest sales figures yet, with 54,755 units making their way to consumers. This was a 36% increase over 1965 Continental sales. Most people opted for the sedan body style, which sold 35,809 units. The coupe was also popular, and had sales of 15,766 units. A convertible was available, but it didn't sell as well, achieving only 3,180 sales.
The Continental's long wheelbase ensures seating feels spacious even when the car is fully loaded with six passengers. A powerful 7.6-liter V8 engine delivers 340 hp, and the three-speed automatic transmission means no clutch to interfere with a relaxing cruise in the Continental down Main Street. Almost every model came with air conditioning, and the car's plush interior is elegantly appointed in a very '60s fashion.
As a more luxurious model, the 1966 Lincoln Continental came at a much higher price point than the average model of the time. To purchase a Lincoln Continental brand new in 1966, you would have paid a starting price of $5,550 – about double the average price for a new vehicle in 1966, which was around $2,650.
1969 Plymouth Roadrunner — 84,420 units sold
Plymouth, a Chrysler brand, introduced the Roadrunner in 1968, and sales of the car nearly doubled by 1969, going from 44,303 to 84,420 units sold. The executives at Chrysler paid Warner Bros. $50,000 to use the Roadrunner and Wiley E. Coyote names and likenesses, and they invested an additional $10,000 to get the car's horn to sound like the Roadrunner's signature "beep-beep." This likely helped boost the popularity of the 1969 Roadrunner, making it a smart move for the company's decision makers.
The Plymouth Roadrunner is now an iconic muscle car, and it has a few engine options. In its rarest form, the Roadrunner features a 426 HEMI V8 with a 425-hp output. Of course, the most common engine is the 383 cubic-inch V8 that was standard for the model. Plymouth added a Six Pack 440 V8 for the 1969 model year that delivers 390 horses. A convertible body style is the most desirable among collectors of the old 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner, as it only had sales of 2,128 units.
1960 Ford Thunderbird — 92,843 units sold
Who hasn't heard of the Ford Thunderbird? This longstanding model was first introduced in 1955, but its second generation only had a two-year run from 1958 to 1960. These second-gen versions went from being two-seaters to having room for four passengers, giving them a wider market. The car's wheelbase was also increased for a roomier feel in the cabin.
Sales of the Thunderbird, which was famously also known as a T-Bird — or for second-gen models specifically, Square Bird – steadily increased. By 1960, Ford sold 92,843 units of the family-friendly Thunderbird, far exceeding the roughly 67,000 units sold the previous year. An optional sunroof was added for the model, and it incorporated a three-light design to the rear taillights. Aside from an updated grille, not much changed in the looks of the second-generation Thunderbirds.
Base price for a new 1960 Thunderbird was $3,755, but for a convertible you would have paid $4,222. Hagerty lists the highest selling price for a 1960 Ford Thunderbird as $348,332, but most models will sell for much less. The average selling price is closer to the $20,000 to $30,000 range, depending on the condition of the Thunderbird and its features.
1968 Dodge Charger — 96,100 units sold
The Dodge Charger is an iconic and legendary American muscle car, and 1968 was a good sales year for the model. A whopping 96,100 units of the 1968 Charger sold, which was well over the projected 35,000 units Dodge thought it would move. In part, the car's exceptional design made it an attractive choice. However, the Charger came with tons of options, appealing to a wide variety of consumer tastes.
For instance, the standard powertrain for a 1968 Charger was the 3.7-liter inline-6 with a 145 hp output. But buyers could choose from several optional powertrains capable of anywhere from 101 hp up to 425 hp. A three-speed automatic and five-speed manual transmission added to the options for this muscle car, and buyers could choose between the Base or R/T trim levels.
Playing a prominent role in "Bullitt," an action film starring big names like Steve McQueen, Robert Duvall, and Norman Fell, put the 1968 Dodge Charger in front of millions. In the film, the Charger is up against a Mustang, and the two cars partake in an epic car chase scene through San Francisco. Dodge also had the Charger making the NASCAR circuit, giving it another massive audience to gain popularity.
1966 Pontiac GTO — 96,946 units sold
At 96,946 unit sales, the 1966 Pontiac GTO was a hugely popular muscle car in the '60s and beyond. It was, in fact, the best-selling muscle car of 1966, possibly because it was among the first of its kind – the Pontiac GTO helped define an identity to the muscle car movement. Giving the car coke bottle curves offers a rounded softness to its exterior, but the unique grille, sleek roofline, and scooped hood give GTOs a distinct look that still resonates well today.
Power for the GTO comes from one of two engine configurations. A 389 cubic-inch V8 block generates 335 hp or 360 hp depending on the carburetor setup. Racing the Pontiac GTO from zero to 60 mph in about six seconds is possible with the 360-hp V8. After that, it could reach a top speed of more than 120 mph, which was impressive for its day.
Body styles for the GTO include the coupe, convertible, and hardtop, all of which have two doors and seating for five. The most popular 1966 GTO model was the hardtop, with over 73,000 unit sales. A new Pontiac GTO cost less than $3,000 in 1966, making it an affordable muscle car with timeless style and deep-throated growl.
1961 Rambler American — 136,000 units sold
Swelling to sales of 136,000 units, the 1961 Rambler American had an appeal that helped it find its way into driveways across the U.S. The car had a fresh, boxy exterior even though it was set on an aged 1950s Nash Rambler platform. It came with one of two inline-6 engines offering either 90 or 125 hp. Fuel economy for this compact car was efficient, and it came in two-door and four-door options, making it great as a family car or commuter.
A convertible top was offered for the 1961 Rambler American, and at just $2,369, it was the most affordable convertible available in the '61 model year. The convertible top was only available at the Custom trim level, but you could have the car without the convertible in DeLuxe and Super trims for a lower price. Base Rambler American models had a starting price of $1,831, which likely helped boost sales for the early '60s model. Today, the average value of a 1961 Rambler American is around $14,000.
1969 Chevrolet Camaro — 243,085 units sold
Built to compete in the pony car class, the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro has an aggressive fascia, sharp angles, and a pointed grille that helps it cut through the air. First-gen Camaros, which ended production with the 1969 year model, experienced rapidly increasing sales since debuting in 1967. At its height in 1969, the Camaro sold 243,085 units.
The muscular Camaro features a variety of engines ready to suit any driving style. Some options were available throughout first-gen production, but a few powertrains were only offered for 1969 Camaros. A 200-hp L14 5.0-liter V8 was available for the first time, and to get 250 or 255 hp, the LM1 or the L65 5.7-liter V8 made excellent options. This 1969 pony car also came with a 7.0-liter V8 capable of either 425 or 430 hp at 5,600 or 5,200 rpm, respectively.
Buyers could choose between RS and SS packages when building their 1969 Chevy Camaros. Versions with the RS package have cool design elements like recessed headlights, upgraded wheels, and special badging that make it stand out, while an SS Camaro equips performance-oriented options. The SS models also have enhanced suspension systems and power disc brakes for a superior driving experience.
1967 Volkswagen Beetle — 320,692 units sold
In the 1960s, the Volkswagen Beetle wasn't just a car — it was a statement. When drivers in the '60s wanted an inexpensive vehicle that was easy to work on, relatively reliable, and didn't break the bank at the pump, the Beetle was it. Plus, the small VW's unconventional look appealed to the counterculture attitude that prevailed in the '60s. The 1967 VW Beetle, a car fondly referred to as the Bug, was among the most popular models produced during the decade, with more than 320,000 1967 Volkswagen Beetles sold.
One reason 1967 models are so popular is that it was the only or last year many unique features were available. This means you'll only see a full metal dashboard, rounded bumpers, and a 12-volt electrical system upgrade for the 1967 Beetle model or earlier. In addition, two-speed windshield wipers, slimmed down exterior chrome trim, and a standard driver's side mirror are first year or exclusive features for the 1967 VW Beetle. Despite its high sales number for 1967, this vintage Beetle is still highly sought after by collectors.
1962 Chevrolet Corvair — 328,500 units sold
Chevrolet debuted the sporty Corvair Monza Spyder for the 1962 model year, with a convertible and turbocharged engine also both available for the very first time. Of the 328,500 '62 Corvairs sold, fewer than 10,000 were Monza Spyders, although the 1962 Chevrolet Corvair Monza convertible is now considered a highly desirable car in the vintage car collector community.
A turbocharged 150-hp air-cooled flat-six engine in the rear powered the Monza Spyder Corvair. At the time, you'd have been hard pressed to find either a rear or turbocharged engine in an American production car. The 2.4-liter engine uses a four-speed manual gearbox to boost the Corvair to a top speed of 105 mph.
Aside from the Monza Spyder, the 1962 Corvair came as a two-door coupe, four-door sedan, four-door station wagon, and the Greenbrier van. This meant lots of options tailored to everyday driving needs. The popular Chevy model was available with factory-installed air conditioning, two-speed windshield wipers, and front seat belts. A new 1962 Corvair was only around $2,000, but the median price for this car today is approximately $10,000, depending on condition, body style, and engine.
1965 Ford Mustang — 559,451 units sold
You're probably not shocked to see the earliest Ford Mustang, a pioneer in the pony car class, on a list of the most popular cars of the 1960s. While some Mustangs were actually produced in 1964, all VINs denote them as being made in 1965. Mustang sales skyrocketed after its half-year debut in 1964 with 121,538 units sold before jumping to 559,451 units by the end of 1965. Despite seeing higher sales in 1966, the Mustang's strong start in 1965 makes it a vital year for the stylish pony car.
Available in a variety of body styles and with several engines, the 1965 Ford Mustang value varies based on its style and equipment. Convertibles are relatively rare among 1965 Mustangs, as only 73,112 were sold. If you come across a convertible with the 3.3-liter inline-6 engine or a model in the Poppy Red paint job, you could have something worth a few bucks. Of course, the high sales numbers for the 1965 Mustang mean it's fairly common, but its charm and legendary style make it a classic '60s model.
1965 Chevrolet Impala — 1,074,925 units sold
In 1965, Chevrolet hit a record by selling more than a million units of a single model — the Impala. This remains the highest average single-model sales volume in the U.S. So why was this model so hot in 1965? Well, for starters, '65 Impalas featured abundant powertrain options and new styling that helped the model compete with the Mustang and other top-selling models of the 1960s.
A new coil suspension system improved the Impala's handling on curves and during braking and acceleration, while the new Girder-Guard chassis made the car more rigid, enhancing safety. Buyers could have the '65 Impala with two or four doors and as a coupe, sedan, sport sedan, convertible, or wagon body style. With so many options, it's no wonder people flocked to the Chevy Impala.
Standard for the Impala were 140-hp and 195-hp engines, but there were optional powertrains that delivered between 220 and 425 hp. The 15 different paint colors allowed for excellent customization, not to mention they provided even more options for making this vehicle one of a kind.