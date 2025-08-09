These Were The Most Popular Cars Of The 1960s

The automotive industry saw rapid growth, technological innovations, and a shift in consumer preferences during the 1960s changed the automotive landscape forever. It was an undoubtedly exciting time, but there were also plenty of challenges that put automakers to the test.

New government safety regulations required auto manufacturers to incorporate things like seat belts, improved lighting, and windshield wipers into their vehicle designs — all of which cost extra — while labor disputes interrupted assembly line production and added to the financial strain. The culture shift of the '60s played a part in the desire for smaller, compact vehicles, and muscle cars had a boom. Of course, women also became a target market for new models in this era.

The auto industry saw a few major players take the lead, consolidating their dominance in the automotive world. General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler were all solidifying their place as America's top sellers and producers.

All these factors contributed to the role the 1960s played in shaping the automotive industry, and some really awesome rides came out of this classic car era. On this list, you'll find details about some of the most popular cars of the 1960s, arranged based on the units sold or produced during that model year.