GE Is Still Throwing Money At The Flying Car Dream

There was a ton of investment in Advanced Air Mobility in 2021, but it's been slow going since then. Startups have been burning through cash as they develop their prototypes, which has been taking longer than originally expected. Making brand-new stuff is hard, actually.

In the meantime, the U.S. government is trying to figure out what to do with this incoming technology. Flight is tightly regulated, and a new type of craft is hard to fit into decades-old rules. To that point, in 2022, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recategorized them as a different class of vehicle. That's probably a good thing, since they'll be used in different ways than we're used to from helicopters and planes. But that change led to further delays in development.

If they do start getting in the air, we can all finally avoid traffic, right? Well, no: there's still air traffic, which is dangerous and must always be monitored to prevent collisions. As it stands, air traffic control in the U.S. is overworked, and so understaffed the FAA wants to hire immigrants as air traffic controllers. And the controllers it has are using aging equipment like Windows 95 and floppy disks. If AAM-type planes (helos?) start hitting crowded cities at scale, that's going to put a lot more burden on air traffic control, which is wobbling as it is.

The FAA is working on what to do: "Initial operations will be much like helicopter service today. As operations increase, we could have corridors for these vehicles as well as rules for communicating with air traffic control when necessary." I can't wait for the first in-corridor crash.