Why Did Car Manufacturers Switch From Lug Nuts To Lug Bolts?

Automakers are constantly tweaking even the smallest features, leading to industry innovations from rain-sensing wipers to six-level autonomous driving. Some changes can go unnoticed until you have a specific type of roadside emergency, though. Car manufacturers didn't all switch from wheel studs with lug nuts to lug bolts at the same time, and both mechanisms are still common. Most new vehicles these days leave the factory with wheel studs and lug nuts, including some two-piece lug nuts that can swell and break in cold weather.

Lug nuts thread onto a set of studs which are mounted to the wheel hubs at the end of each axle. Those studs extend through holes in the brake disc or drum and past the recesses in each wheel to be capped off with lug nuts. Mounting a tire with wheel studs allows you to hang the wheel on the studs for proper alignment, which you can't do with wheel bolts. German manufacturers have embraced wheel bolts more enthusiastically than their Japanese and American counterparts, mostly to make production a little simpler and cheaper. There are reasons for and against each format, so read on to determine how important each one is to you.