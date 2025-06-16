Are Wheel Spacers Safe To Use? Here's What You Need To Know

Wheel spacers can be a highly contentious topic. Many say that they are perfectly safe to use, while others insist that they will ruin your vehicle's handling, making it unsafe to drive. Which is true? As usual, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. Wheel spacers are generally safe to use, as long as they're quality parts that are installed and used properly.

Those are some important qualifiers. Cheap cast-aluminum spacers from some no-name brand on eBay or Temu don't count. They also need to fit your particular vehicle properly. A 2-inch spacer is rather large. A 12-foot spacer is right out. The hub bore should match the size of your hubs. The lug nuts or wheel bolts all need to be torqued to spec. The wheel studs or bolts need to be long enough to ensure enough thread engagement to hold the wheel on safely, but not so long that they push the spacer or wheel even farther out.

Justin Hughes

We use wheel spacers on my wife's Toyota 4Runner. We're still running the stock wheels, but the all-terrain tires are slightly oversized. She doesn't baby this car (that's why it's so dirty). She's driven across the country a few times, and we've gone off-roading in the Arizona desert. Because she uses the right wheel spacers, they have never given us any trouble.