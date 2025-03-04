How Rain-Sensing Wipers Know It's Raining Before You Do

Cars are packed to the gunwales these days with sensors, hand-holding driver-assist systems, and various arcane doodads that serve to isolate the driver from the actual physical act of driving. The more money you spend the less you have to be present, and you end up with systems that dim your headlights automatically, adjust your cruising speed, and even keep you in your lane as you drive. Feels kinda excessive to me, but then again, I consider anything made since the 1990s a "new" car, and mostly commute on either Ural sidecar rigs or 50-year-old Japanese bikes. Not a lot of driver-assist systems on a Yamaha XS850, unless you count the self-canceling turn signals.

Ah, but I digress. It's not all bad. One modern, high-tech doohickey that's actually cool and useful are rain-sensing wipers. It is kinda nice to just set your wiper stalk to the automatic position and let the sensors do the math of figuring out when to turn them on and at what speed to set them. As much as I love my 2022 Kia Soul, I do spend a lot of time when it's raining dicking around with the right-hand control stalk trying to find the right speed for the intermittent wipers. It'd be nice to just push a button and have a little computer do it for me. Not even I am immune to convenience.

How do they work, though? How do rain-sensing wipers actually, you know, sense the rain? Sorcery? Machine telepathy? A tiny faerie sitting behind your rearview mirror looking out for rain? Let's find out.