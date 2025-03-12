Rivian Adds Hands-Free Highway Driving Assist For Free In New Software Update

Rivian's approach to autonomy has always prioritized accuracy over convenience, and the hands-off update appears to follow the same ethos. The company's existing Highway Assist software, called Driver+ on the older cars, is restricted to highways without intersections or even some interchanges. Enhanced Highway Assist is similarly limited, with the claimed 135,000 miles of highway cleared for use. The software will steer down roads and make lane changes, but it's up to the driver to take over once you're back on surface streets.

This update puts Super Cruise directly in Rivian's crosshairs, with both software packages offering similar features like lane-keeping assist, automatic lane changes and focus-based driver monitoring. GM's offering is the name to beat in the segment, but the software certainly isn't perfect — there's room for Rivian to improve over the current standard for hands-off highway cruising. Rivian's made no mention of hands-free towing, however, leaving one ace firmly up GM's sleeve.