Rivian Adds Hands-Free Highway Driving Assist For Free In New Software Update
When Rivian announced two weeks ago that it would update its cars with hands-free driving, it seemed like the kind of declaration a company makes about an update that's months or years from release. Nope! Two weeks later, here we are, with hands-free highway driving now available on Rivian's refreshed R1T and R1S. The company claims the new software works on 135,000 miles of highway right now, and will be expanding further within the next year.
The hands-off mode, which is called Enhanced Highway Assist, relies on the updates Rivian gave the 2025-and-up "Gen2" R1S and R1T, so don't expect the new software if you've got an early model. Not only does the update require the Gen2's faster computer, but the refreshed trucks have a new driver monitoring system hidden within the rear-view mirror — without hands on the wheel, the car still needs a way to ensure you're actually paying attention to the world around you.
Safety first
Rivian's approach to autonomy has always prioritized accuracy over convenience, and the hands-off update appears to follow the same ethos. The company's existing Highway Assist software, called Driver+ on the older cars, is restricted to highways without intersections or even some interchanges. Enhanced Highway Assist is similarly limited, with the claimed 135,000 miles of highway cleared for use. The software will steer down roads and make lane changes, but it's up to the driver to take over once you're back on surface streets.
This update puts Super Cruise directly in Rivian's crosshairs, with both software packages offering similar features like lane-keeping assist, automatic lane changes and focus-based driver monitoring. GM's offering is the name to beat in the segment, but the software certainly isn't perfect — there's room for Rivian to improve over the current standard for hands-off highway cruising. Rivian's made no mention of hands-free towing, however, leaving one ace firmly up GM's sleeve.
Hands-free cruising and more
The update for the Gen2 models also included a few other goodies, most notably a Rally Mode for dual-motor trucks that tightens up the throttle response and steering so you can live your Colin McRae dreams. The update also includes an option to swap tires in the infotainment for more accurate range readouts, and some little quality-of-life fixes like mirrors that automatically tilt downward when you shift into reverse. That one should be mandated on all cars, actually. Legally.
It'll be interesting to see how Rivian's Enhanced Highway Assist works in the real world. Sounds like I'll have to get my hands on an updated R1S and go out on a little testing adventure beyond the bounds of Brooklyn to report back. Here's hoping some of those 135,000 miles are located near my apartment.