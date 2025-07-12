What Is Heel-Toe Shifting (And Should You Even Bother)?

There are certain things we, as mere car enthusiast mortals, do not deserve and will always make us weak at the knees: the aural pleasure of a BRM 1.5-liter V16 at full tilt, the stunning lines of the 1961-1967 Jaguar E-Type, and the video of racing legend Ayrton Senna heel and toe-ing in a Honda NSX. Honestly, this whole article could just be that video with occasional reverential gasps.

Heel-toe shifting is the best way to achieve smooth downshifts with a manual transmission short of grafting on a third leg. This is because there are occasions, especially when you're going fast around a track, where you'll need to press the clutch, brake, and gas at the same time. Master the heel-toe technique, and you will avoid breaking traction or slowing the car with engine braking.

Let's say you're coming up to a turn and you need to slow down, then shoot out the other end at the highest possible speed in a lower gear. Follow these steps: