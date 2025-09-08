Even Tesla Isn't Buying Ads On X Anymore

Twitter has arguably become a husk of its former self since Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform in 2022, which he rebranded X. The takeover and the controversial changes imposed by Musk led to an exodus of advertisers, which now includes himself. Tesla only spent $10,000 on X ads over the first two months of 2025, according to an SEC filing. Over the same time period in 2024, the Musk-led automaker spent $200,000 on advertisements on the platform. If advertisers were trying to kill X like he claimed in 2023, he's one of them.

When Tesla's board is offering a $1 trillion compensation package to Musk to remain CEO, $10,000 is a drop in the ocean. TechCrunch reported that the automaker spent far more money on services from other Musk-related companies. Tesla spent $800,000 to use one of SpaceX's private jets last year. However, the figure was reduced to only $40,000 through February. It appears that Tesla's sales slump may be affecting how the company operates. A 13% drop in deliveries through the first half of the year isn't something that can be ignored.