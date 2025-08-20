Tesla Owners Can Sue Over 'Self-Driving' Marketing

For years, Tesla has marketed "full self-driving" tech on its cars. The software has never been perfect, but Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have always claimed that perfection was just a software update away. After repeated hardware revisions, though, owners have started to feel jerked around — and now the courts agree. From Reuters:

Tesla must face a certified class action by California drivers who said Elon Musk misled them for eight years about the self-driving capabilities of his company's electric vehicles.

U.S. District Judge Rita Lin said the common question of whether Tesla lacked sensors to achieve high-level autonomy plus its inability to "demonstrate a long-distance autonomous drive with any of its vehicles" justified group lawsuits by two sets of drivers who bought its Full Self-Driving technology package.

In her decision on Monday, the San Francisco-based judge also said thousands of people likely saw Tesla's claim in the "Autopilot" section of its website from October 2016 to August 2024 that its vehicles contained hardware for full self-driving.

Tesla made a similar claim in a blog post, newsletter and quarterly earnings call, as did Musk at a 2016 press conference.